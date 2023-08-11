Aspen broke a 65-year-old record for dryness in July.
The Aspen Water Department reported Thursday that it recorded only 0.10 inches of rain for July at the Aspen Water Plant.
“The previous low was 0.14 inches, recorded in July of 1958,” the official weather observer’s record said.
Rain was recorded on only four days during the month at the water plant — .01 on July 11 and July 19, .06 on July 20 and .02 on July 31. The first wave of monsoonal moisture came right after July ended.
The average rainfall for July is 1.72 inches. The high for the month was 4.26 inches in 1998.
June was average, thanks to a wet first part of the month. The water plant recorded 1.24 inches of rain in June compared to an average of 1.21 inches.
Anderson Ranch presents discussion on ceramics
Anderson Ranch Arts Center will present a public conversation between acclaimed ceramic artists Brad Miller and Jolie Ngo on Aug. 17 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
The “Bridging Past and Present” event will explore how their shared connection with Anderson Ranch Arts Center has shaped their practice and their outlook on the future of ceramics, according to a news release. Guests will learn about the history and evolution of ceramics at the arts center and delve into some of the current trends in contemporary ceramics.
“It’s an exciting time for ceramics,” Betsy Alwin, director of ceramics and expanded media at Anderson Ranch, “and this conversation between Brad and Jolie is one that underscores the ways that clay connects us across generations and cultures.
“Whether in everyday use or sculptural expression, clay is a human medium that brings us together. Clay continues to be a material that reflects back to us our human capacity to adapt, grow and share.”
Anderson Ranch welcomes Miller back to the campus. He has been a part of the arts center for many years, making ceramic works over several decades and facilitating the growth of the ceramics program.
In contrast, Jolie Ngo is new to Anderson Ranch this summer and brings with her a fresh perspective on the art form. Ngo is a Vietnamese-American artist based in Philadelphia.
The lecture is free and open to the public. Registration is appreciated; visit andersonranch.org for more information.
Black Hills urges call to 811 before digging
Today is 8-11, and Black Hills Energy issued a news release urging customers to call 811 or visit the website Colorado811.org before digging.
“Higher temperatures bring additional line hits, so we recognize Aug. 11 as 811 Day to show why this simple step and a ‘ready’ mindset is essential before undertaking any excavation project,” the release says.
Calling 811 is not just a formality. It’s safe, it’s free and it’s the law, according to the release.
Underground utilities, including gas lines, are hidden beneath the surface, and without proper precautions, unintentional damage can occur. “By reaching out to 811, you allow experts to mark the locations of these crucial lines, helping you avoid potentially hazardous incidents,” the release states.
Making a simple call to 811 enables efficient coordination among utility companies and excavators. “By knowing the precise locations of gas lines, we can work together to provide a smooth and uninterrupted workflow. This collaborative effort saves time, money, and resources, benefiting both you and your community,” the release says.
A failure to locate underground lines could create a service disruption for a house or neighborhood. Even worse, it could result in costly fines or create a life-threatening situation.
“By clicking or calling 811, you can help keep the energy flowing to your community,” the release adds.