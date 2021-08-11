PitCo Board of Health to discuss back-to-school plan and universal masking
The Pitkin County Board of Health will discuss whether universal masking requirements for children and staff in schools and child care settings will become part of its Public Health Order.
The discussion, to be held via Zoom, is scheduled for Thursday from 1-3:30 p.m. The health board is recommending a universal masking requirement for all schools and child care settings in alignment with mask guidance from the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Community members interested in sharing written comments are encouraged to email those comments to covidhelp@pitkincounty.org by 5 p.m. today. Comments will be captured and shared with board members before the agenda item for Thursday’s meeting, which can be accessed via pitkincoco.civicclerk.com/Web/Player.aspx?id=5296&key=-1&mod=-1&mk=-1&nov=0
Comments also can be shared with school and child care representatives who have been partnering with public health officials on guidance development at these email addresses: Aspen School District, communications@aspenk12.net; Kids First, kidsfirst@cityofaspen.com; Aspen Country Day School, covidresponse@aspencountryday.net.
Midland Avenue in GWS partly closed to through traffic today through Friday for project
Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs will be closed at 7 a.m. today through Friday evening between the Veltus Park entrance and West 10th Street to accommodate a stormwater expansion project, according to a city news release.
Access to Veltus Park remains open from the 8th Street and Midland Avenue intersection. For access to Red Mountain South Subdivision or the River Meadows Mobile Home Park, motorists are advised to use the 8th Street detour to Highway 82 then to 27th Street for access to Midland Avenue.
No access from the north will be available. Access remains open to the North Red Mountain Drive area via Red Mountain Drive and Midland Avenue intersection.
This closure is to complete the stormwater pipe crossing to the east side of Midland Avenue for the Red Mountain subdivision’s stormwater system expansion, the release states.
The Glenwood Springs Public Works Engineering Department and Gould Construction are making "good progress" on water infrastructure, broadband and road improvements as part of Phase 1 of the Red Mountain South Project. Crews have completed deconstruction on Riverview Drive and lowered the platform to final subgrade, installed three storm drain manholes and piping at 10th Street and completed the new waterline connection at 10th Street and installation of 80 feet of pipe, the release adds.
Aspen-Snowmass introduces custom-built outerwear for employees and guests
Aspen-Snowmass is introducing its first line of custom-built, innovative, premium, outerwear pieces — under a new-brand concept ASPENX — evolved from the newly designed and produced Aspen-Snowmass employee uniforms.
Guests can now benefit from outerwear pieces engineered to withstand the demands of mountain professionals who spend every day on the slopes in the elements under all conditions. Aspen-Snowmass is the first ski resort operator to create custom uniforms for their entire staff, according to a news release from Aspen Skiing Co., which operates the Aspen-Snowmass brand.
“After listening to feedback from our employees regarding their on-mountain needs, we knew we could apply their expertise to purpose-building an apparel system for the four mountains of Aspen-Snowmass,” said Erin Sprague, chief brand officer at Aspen-Snowmass, in a news release.
“These pieces were inspired and designed by some of the best and most experienced professionals in the ski industry and tested in iconic settings from the Highland Bowl to the Buttermilk Superpipe. Our guests often ask our Ski & Snowboard School Professionals about their gear, so we launched the inaugural ASPENXAjax Line to offer a version of our professional pieces to our loyal Aspen Snowmass skiers and riders,” Sprague said.
The Ajax Jacket, Pant and Insulator will be available for purchase at the new ASPENX retail space opening in Gondola Plaza, at select Four Mountain Sports stores and online at aspenx.com starting Dec. 1.