Ambulance district tax proposal moves forward
Pitkin County commissioners, acting as the Aspen Ambulance District board, agreed on Wednesday to place a proposal for a property tax increase on the Nov. 8 ballot to help the district with its increased funding needs.
The mill levy established to fund the district was first set in 1982, at 0.82 mills. Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, the law commonly known as TABOR, subsequently reduced it to 0.22 mills. The property tax was last increased in 2014 via voter approval, to 0.501 mills, allowing the special district to collect more money than the TABOR-induced limit. That increase assisted the district with construction of its new headquarters building, which opened in 2019.
If approved, the district’s mill levy would grow by 0.599 mills, which would raise up to $2.44 million in its first full fiscal year, according to the ballot language. Commissioners approved the ballot language on first reading. A public hearing and second reading will be held on Aug. 24.
I-70 traffic holds planned for today
Periodic traffic holds are planned for Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon today as the Colorado Department of Transportation and contracted partners oversee helicopter operations to assist a project.
Crews will use a helicopter to lift rockfall fence materials and equipment to the steep canyon slope above mile-marker 123.5 at Blue Gulch for debris flow fence construction, a CDOT news release says.
“The safety-critical operation is required to protect the traveling public on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon and is an important part of resiliency work in the canyon,” the release states.
If weather conditions prevent helicopter operations, the work will be rescheduled for Aug. 16.
During helicopter operations, crews will hold eastbound and westbound traffic for up to 30 minutes in both directions. Crews will then release the queue of motorists lined up at the closure points. Once the queue is cleared, crews will hold traffic again.
Holds will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. As a safety measure, the Glenwood Canyon recreation path and rest areas will also be closed. The project is a continuation of emergency repairs to provide mitigation measures for future geohazard events, the release adds.