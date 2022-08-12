‘Westward Three’ to receive $24M for infrastructure work
Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Grand Junction will receive $24.2 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s office.
The RAISE money will be used for what’s being called the “Westward Three Project” to expand transit options in the three cities through the building of “mobility hubs,” the release says.
The Glenwood Springs component aims to redevelop the West Glenwood transit facility and create a grade-separated bicycle and pedestrian underpass at the park-and-ride near 27th Street and Highway 82. The work in Rifle will expand and relocate the Rifle park-and-ride facility, which is currently exceeding capacity. The Grand Junction initiative includes bicycle, pedestrian and parking improvements as well as I-70 Business Loop enhancements.
The funds are part of $1.5 billion in RAISE grants that were created through the recently passed Bipartisan Inflation Law, the release says. In all, Colorado projects will receive $46 million through the grants; projects in Alamosa and Pueblo also will be funded.
Dan Blankenship, CEO of the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, said RFTA’s share of the collaborative grant effort amounts to about $10.8 million. In a prepared statement, Blankenship said that without the backing of Colorado Sens. Bennet and John Hickenlooper, “this award from the highly-competitive, discretionary RAISE grant program would not have been possible.”
Added Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes: “We can now make significant strides in transit connectivity and address critical safety issues at one of our busiest intersections.”
Snowsports Hall of Fame to celebrate Gretchen Bleiler
The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame will celebrate 2019 inductee Gretchen Bleiler along with the class of 2022 during the 45th annual induction celebration on Aug. 21.
Bleiler, of Aspen, could not attend the induction ceremony in 2019 following a hospitalization. In a professional career that spanned nearly 20 years, she was the top star in the halfpipe category from 2002 through 2010, a news release from the hall of fame says.
Highlights include four X Games gold medals, a gold medal in the World Superpipe Championships and two Van’s Triple Crown titles. She dominated qualifying for the 2006 Olympics and went on to win an Olympic silver medal.
“Following her Olympic medal, she used the platform to speak about her firsthand experiences with climate change around the world, as well as build a business base as an athlete entrepreneur, working with brands to design innovative environmentally minded signature products,” the release states.
Bleiler retired from professional competition in 2014.
“We are thrilled to honor her alongside the class of 2022,” said Jennifer Mason, executive director of the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame. “We hope that Gretchen’s impressive career will inspire the next generation of snowboarders.”
The Aug. 21 induction ceremony will be held at the Ford Amphitheater in Vail. For tickets, visit snowsportmuseum.org.