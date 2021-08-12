Incident on Highway 82 leads to man being TASED, arrested, brought to hospital
Colorado State Patrol was involved in a pursuit that led to a man in a 2006 BMW X-5 being TASED, arrested and brought to a hospital Wednesday morning at about 10:34 a.m., though initial reports did not offer much more information than that.
“They TASED the suspect [and] they transported the suspect to the hospital to be evaluated,” CSP Sgt. Blake White said Wednesday evening, adding that the report did not specify which hospital. “[The] suspect stayed at the hospital … they may be evaluating him not for injuries but for mental status.”
The closest city reported in the incident was El Jebel; however, Eagle County dispatch was not familiar with the incident, and Pitkin County officials knew only the basics of what had occurred.
This is a developing story that will be updated.