Man dies after possible cardiac event on hike
A 35-year-old man who possibly experienced a cardiac event while hiking the Thomas Lake Trail near Carbondale on Friday afternoon was pronounced dead shortly after rescuers in a helicopter team found him.
According to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release, emergency dispatchers were alerted at 11:52 a.m. that the man had passed out while hiking the Thomas Lakes Trail, a 7.8-mile out-and-back route just outside of Carbondale. The trail is popular with hikers looking for a relatively easy day hike and backpackers seeking to summit Mt. Sopris, the release says.
Pitkin County deputies made contact with the reporting person, the man’s girlfriend, via cell phone. Dispatchers were able to get coordinates from the location of the cell phone where the call was placed. Deputies immediately requested Mountain Rescue Aspen and a Flight for Life helicopter to assist.
Around 12:20 p.m., Flight for Life went airborne. Five minutes later, MRA volunteers and a Pitkin County backcountry community response officer were deployed into the field. The helicopter team made contact with the patient and his girlfriend shortly after 1 p.m., the release states.
Flight for Life team members pronounced the man’s time of death as 1:20 p.m. All emergency personnel were safely out of the field by 4 p.m.
The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office will investigate the cause of death and release the identity of the man after proper notifications, the release adds.
ACES event to focus on latest wildfire trends
A discussion on how wildfires are changing is set for Thursday to kick off the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies Jessica Catto Dialogue series.
Drs. Jennifer Balch and Stephen Pyne will discuss what those changes mean for our communities at the event, which will take place at 6 p.m. at the Hotel Jerome Ballroom. It’s free and open to the public.
“Across the globe, wildfires have become larger, more extreme, and more destructive. Higher temperatures caused by climate change are leading to drier forests and an intensified fire cycle. At the same time, communities in fire-prone regions are growing at unprecedented rates, resulting in more structures and people in the path of wildfire,” an ACES news release states.
In 2018, the Lake Christine Fire started near Basalt during one of the hottest, driest summers on record. In 2020, while the Grizzly Creek Fire burned Glenwood Canyon, the record for Colorado’s largest wildfire was broken three times elsewhere in the state.
“Understanding the new science around climate-induced fire ecology is critical for those who live in Colorado,” ACES CEO Chris Lane said in the release. “This talk is a must-see for government officials, fire officials, homeowners, mountain resort officials and anyone who lives or recreates in forests.”
Balch is the Director of Earth Lab, a research center at the University of Colorado Boulder. Pyne, an author and emeritus professor at Arizona State University, specializes in environmental history with a focus on the history of fire.
The Jessica Catto Dialogue series honors the environmental legacy of Jessica Hobby Catto through a speaker series “featuring visionary thinkers and doers from all realms of environmental concerns,” according to the nonprofit. The series is supported by the Catto-Shaw family in Jessica Catto’s memory.