Artisans go digital
The Aspen Saturday Market is highly regulated this year to abide by public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In order to be classified as an outdoor market, only produce and consumables are allowed to be sold, cutting off a lucrative avenue for the local artisans that count on weekend shoppers to support them.
In an effort to assist locals who live off their handmade goods, the city of Aspen announced Thursday that it will now be highlighting market artisans on the city’s special events webpage.
“On the page, vendors share information about themselves, their art and sell goods on links to their personal webpages,” the announcement reads.
Lights, camera, action
The Isis was named among the five cinemas that Metropolitan Theatres announced Thursday would be reopening after COVID-19 shutterings.
The downtown boutique movie theater at 406 E. Hopkins Ave. will reopen Aug. 28, albeit with social distancing safety measures in place, and audiences will be required to wear their masks throughout the duration of films. Moviegoers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance via the Metropolitan Theatres app, according to a company press release.
“We are excited to welcome our guests back to the movies. We have missed the daily contact with them, but have been busy formulating reopening plans with enhanced safety procedures so we may open responsibly,” Metropolitan Theatres President David Corwin said in a statement. “Our guests’ health and safety remain our top priority, and we appreciate their trust and confidence in us as we reopen our theatres.”
The full safety procedures can be found at metrotheatres.com/safetyprocedures
Stay home, get paid
The Colorado Department of Transportation selected Aspen among its first round of grant recipients for the Telework Grants program. Aspen is recognized, along with Estes Park and Aurora, for its efforts to encourage telework when possible. The grant provides $5,000 to the city for training specific to the requirements of a tourist economy.
“This program builds on other efforts to help Colorado communities protect public health, as well as increase the normalcy of telecommuting for employers and employees alike,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew in a statement. “We also want to foster innovative technologies that provide safe access to economic opportunities for people of all ages, incomes and abilities, including vulnerable users.”