After multiple 911 calls, GarCo deputies let Boeberts work it out with neighbors
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, and her family made national headlines after an incident the evening of Aug. 4 that attracted two 911 calls when the Congresswoman’s husband, Jayson Boebert, allegedly destroyed a mailbox and threatened neighbors.
Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies ultimately decided to allow the neighbors to settle the dispute among themselves, according to multiple reports, but the language used by the 911 callers reveals the real threat felt at the time — namely, the Boeberts’ reputation for having a collection of firearms in their home elevated the situation in some neighbors’ minds.
“I’m sure he’s loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She’s loaded. They all have guns,” one neighbor told a 911 dispatcher, according to reporting by the Denver Post. “He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight.”
No charges were filed in the incident. That perceived inaction inspired David Wheeler, co-founder of the American Muckrakers PAC, to issue a demand to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to investigate if there is any potential relationship between the Boeberts and Garfield County law enforcement.
“This was clearly a serious situation as there were two 911 calls, five deputies and at least four families involved,” Wheeler wrote in an email, according to multiple reports.
Boebert is currently campaigning to seek re-election as U.S. Representative for Colorado 3rd District, against Democrat and Aspenite Adam Frisch.
City of Aspen names new managers in parks and rec
The city of Aspen has announced that Desiree Whitehead has been named the city’s new recreation manager and that Jim Pratt has been appointed as the new golf manager.
Whitehead has more than 15 years of recreation operations experience, most of those with the city. She most recently served the organization as operations manager with the recreation department, overseeing fitness and wellness programming, youth and adult athletics, camps and afterschool programs, and guest services.
“The past few years, recreation operations have had to adapt a lot, and quickly, to make it through the challenges of COVID,” Whitehead said in a news release. “This continues to be an exciting time to be in recreation, and I’m honored to play a part as we continue to evolve and offer quality recreation opportunities in our community.”
Whitehead grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley. She holds a bachelor’s degree in recreation and a master’s in sports administration from the University of Northern Colorado. She will start her new role on Aug. 29, and will evaluate the changing needs of the community and structure programs and facilities accordingly, the release says.
Pratt joined the city in 2010, most recently serving as Aspen Golf Club’s head golf professional since 2014. He has more than 20 years of experience in the golf industry, and previously worked at Cougar Canyon Golf Links in Trinidad and Colorado Springs Country Club.
“I feel extremely fortunate to have this opportunity to bring my passion for the sport of golf to a place I’m proud to call home,” Pratt said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to this next chapter in the Aspen Golf Club’s history and building more memorable golf experiences for all in the community.”
Born in Aspen and raised on the Western Slope, he received his bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in marketing and professional golf management from the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs. He starts his new role today.