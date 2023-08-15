The Latino Community Foundation of Colorado and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs have announced the Nonprofit Infrastructure Grant Program to assist small, community-based nonprofits.
LCFC, collectively with DOLA, is seeking applicants with annual budgets from $150,000 to $2 million that were affected by the COVID-19 infrastructure aftermath. The grant offers funding toward capacity building that can include activities such as strategic planning, professional development for board and staff and technology. A total of $33.1 million in grants will be awarded statewide — and selected organizations can receive up to $100,000.
Nonprofits in Pitkin, Summit, Lake, Grand, Clear Creek and Park counties are encouraged to apply through the LCFC, their local regional access partner. More information can be found at latinocfc.org/smallnonprofit.
The application period closes on Aug. 31.
Institute to host talk on the emotion ‘awe’
The Aspen Institute will present “Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How it Can Transform Your Life” at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series event will feature Dacher Keltner, professor of psychology at the University of California at Berkeley and faculty director at the UC Berkeley Greater Good Science Center. Kelttner will be speaking with Carolyne Heldman, producer and host of "Behind the Lens," a weekly podcast for the nonprofit news organization The Lens in New Orleans.
“Awe,” Keltner's new book, presents “a radical investigation and deeply personal inquiry into this elusive emotion,” a news release says.
“Revealing new research into how awe transforms our brains and bodies, alongside an examination of awe across history, culture and within his own life during a period of grief, Keltner will explore how cultivating awe in our everyday life leads us to appreciate what is most humane in our human nature,” the release adds.
The event will be held in the Paepcke Auditorium on the Aspen Meadows campus. Registration is required. Visit aspeninstitute.org for more information.