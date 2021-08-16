AVH Health Fair returns after COVID-19 hiatus
Aspen Valley Hospital’s community health fair returns this fall for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those familiar with the health fair, the 2021 event is going to look and feel a little different than in years past, with a new appointment-only format and other modifications to ensure the safety of fair participants, volunteers and staff, a hospital news release states.
“We’re grateful to be able to bring this important event back to the community,” event organizer Jennifer Slaughter said. “It has taken a lot of diligent planning to ensure the timing and format [that will] keep our staff and the community safe as we continue work through the pandemic.”
The 2021 health fair will be spread out over two four-day sessions. The first is scheduled for Sept. 30 to Oct. 3; the second from Oct. 21-24. The health fair will take place in two locations: at Aspen Valley Hospital in the Oden Conference Center, and at the El Jebel Community Center, where it has been hosted in the past. Appointments will be available in Aspen on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and in El Jebel on Sundays.
Appointments will be required. No walk-ins will be allowed. Only blood draws are available; no additional screenings, such as vision, body mass index and blood pressure, will be offered.
Following CDC guidelines for health care facilities, all participants will be temperature screened upon entry, and all will be required to wear masks, the release adds.
When people show up for their appointments, they will be temperature screened, then follow a quick check-in registration and payment process before having their blood taken. All appointments will be scheduled between 8-11 a.m. because some of the tests require fasting.
Registration for blood draw appointments goes live at 9 a.m. today. Sign up either online at aspenhospital.org/health-fair or call 800-217-5866. The phone line will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Rescuers called out for lost hiker at 4 Pass Loop
Pitkin County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call regarding a lost hiker at the 4 Pass Loop on Thursday afternoon.
The reporting party said he and his friend were planning to complete the loop on Thursday, however his friend had still not returned, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The 4 Pass Loop is a backpacking trip located in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness that is routed over four mountain passes.
The subject and reporting party began hiking from the Maroon Lake Trailhead on Monday. On Wednesday, the friends willingly separated. The reporting party waited for a time at Frigid Air Pass before continuing on to Snowmass Lake. After the reporting party returned to the trailhead on Thursday, he had still not seen or heard from his friend.
Mountain Rescue Aspen was notified. “It was determined that because the subject was a slow hiker, he would be given time to come out on his own. The reporting party said that the subject had adequate food, water, and camping equipment,” the release states.
At around 10:36 a.m. Friday, five MRA members went into the field. At around 11:22 a.m, it was reported by a passerby that the subject was spotted at Snowmass Lake around 9 a.m., headed toward Buckskin Pass. Two MRA members began hiking towards Buckskin Pass, and located the subject around 12:42 p.m.
“The subject was not injured and said he did not need any assistance,” the release adds.