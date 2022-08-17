Indy Pass closes briefly after fatality at summit
The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly on Tuesday afternoon following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said.
Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., said Trooper Josh Lewis, a CSP public information specialist. At 8 p.m. Tuesday, he had no further details about the identity of the victim or what may have caused the accident.
Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Aspen Fire Department and Aspen Ambulance personnel all responded to the scene. CSP will lead the investigation as Independence Pass is a section of State Highway 82 between Aspen in Pitkin County and Twin Lakes in Lake County.
A Pitkin Alert reported at 2:33 p.m. that the top of the pass, between mile-markers 61 and 63, was closed to two-way traffic. Another alert at 3:50 p.m. informed that the summit of the roadway had fully reopened.
The Aspen Daily News will update this story as more information becomes available.
Aspen airport official unsure why jet veered off runway
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said the cause of Monday’s accident in which a private jet veered off the runway after landing in rainy weather is under investigation.
The incident involving a Cessna Citation business jet that originated from Centennial Airport near Denver occurred at about 4:45 p.m. After landing, the plane, which had two crew members and three passengers, crashed into lights and signs on the airfield, causing damage. No one was injured, Bartholomew said.
The post-crash cleanup effort, which involved the collection of leaking fuel, led to the airport’s closure through the evening. The airport reopened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The aircraft received its air-worthiness certificate in 2002. Damage to the plane included the underside of its wings, nose gear and a fuel line, the airport director said.
Fixed-based operator Atlantic Aviation provided assistance by removing the remaining fuel from the aircraft to prevent further leakage onto the airfield, Bartholomew added.
ASPEN DAILY NEWS STAFF