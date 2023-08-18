Over 700 bids have been submitted since early August for 74 newly built affordable housing units at Burlingame Ranch Phase III, Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority announced this week.
The third phase includes three-bedroom units for people working in the category 5 income range identified in APCHA guidelines. Bidding on those units is extended until Oct. 6, APCHA said.
APCHA also is accepting qualification packets for other ownership units for Burlingame’s third and fourth lottery rounds until Sept. 8. The first two rounds remain open for approved bidders, with respective deadlines of Sept. 6 and Sept. 15.
Burlingame is home to more than 400 individuals and is located about 3 ½ miles outside of downtown Aspen.
For more information, visit APCHA.org.
AspenOUT starts scholarship program
AspenOUT is launching and accepting applications for a new leadership and scholarship program.
Due Sept. 8, the application can be found at AspenOut.com and is open to juniors and seniors from Aspen, Basalt and Glenwood high schools, as well as Roaring Fork High School and Colorado Rocky Mountain School.
Applicants must be involved in their school’s GSA Club (or Diversity Equity and Inclusion Club or similar if no GSA Club exists).
AspenOUT will select one applicant from each school to participate in the program, and participants will receive a $5,000 scholarship to a college or vocational school after successful completion of the program. Selection will be based on past involvement in their GSA club and past efforts to promote tolerance, inclusivity, compassion and LGBTQ rights. As GSA Clubs are comprised of LGBTQ+ and allied youth, identifying as LGBTQ+ is not part of the selection process.
“After the tragic and unnecessary death of Jack Raife in April,” said Kevin McManamon, executive director of AspenOUT, “I knew we had to do more to protect and empower the kids of this valley. To make these kids feel supported, honored and heard. So, with the support of Jack’s mom, Kathy Potter, we convened a focus group of Valley LGBTQ+ teens to ask them what they wanted and needed.”
They came up with ideas such as bringing back the All-Valley Queer Prom, in addition to a Queer Homecoming and other all-valley inclusive events where students could socialize and feel safe. They also took on responsibilities to identify areas in need of improvement in each school’s efforts to combat bullying and create a safe, inclusive learning environment for all, and advocating for these changes to their school’s leadership. Additionally, participants will work to increase membership in their school’s GSA.
To empower the students, AspenOUT has partnered with The Cook Inclusive to provide the group with two hours of leadership training each month. The Cook Inclusive, one of the Valley’s newer nonprofits, provides therapeutic recreation and vocational services to our local queer and disabled communities.
“I honestly don’t know what would have saved Jack,” said Kathy Potter. “But I absolutely know he would have loved this program. He would have felt the love of this community all around him, especially with such a fantastic facilitator as Kaleb Cook.”
AspenOUT, established as a nonprofit in 1996, works to promote tolerance and understanding both locally and nationally.