ACES presents talk tonight on megafires
Two experts on wildfires and climate change will give a free lecture at 6 p.m. today at the Hotel Jerome ballroom as part of the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies’ Jessica Catto Dialogue series.
“Climate Change and Megafires in Our Backyard” will feature a conversation with Jennifer Balch from the University of Colorado at Boulder and Stephen Pyne, author and emeritus professor from Arizona State University.
“Across the globe wildfires have become larger, more extreme and more destructive,” says a news release on the event. “Higher temperatures caused by climate change are leading to drier forests and an intensified fire cycle. At the same time communities in fire prone regions are growing at unprecedented rates, resulting in more structures and people in the path of wildfire.”
Balch and Pyne will discuss how wildfires are changing and what it means for local communities. Although the event is free, registration is required at aspennature.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/aspennature/eventRegistration.jsp?event=1245&.
The Jessica Catto Dialogues honor the environmental legacy of Jessica Hobby Catto through a speaker series that brings environmental luminaries to Aspen to inspire positive change.
Book launch planned at Sustainable Settings
A book launch will be held at Sustainable Settings Biodynamic Farm on Saturday for a novel that is set largely in Colorado and includes scenes at the farm.
Aaron William Perry will read excerpts of his debut novel, “Viriditas: The Great Healing Is Within Our Power,” then follow it with a question-and-answer session and book signing. The book is set largely in Aspen, Carbondale, Boulder and Denver.
“Leading up to the story’s crescendo, the protagonist, Brigitte Sophia, finds herself at Sustainable Settings Biodynamic Farm in the Crystal River Valley, coincidentally during a “permadynamics” workshop, before retreating into the wilderness outside of Carbondale,” a news release from Sustainable Settings says.
Perry was an intern and staff member with Sustainable Settings in 2006.
The book launch will be held on Saturday at 6:33 p.m. (precisely) at 6107 Highway 133 south of Carbondale. Tea and snacks will be provided.
After the launch, “a unique sound healing ceremony will be offered by musician and etheric vocalist Caressa Ayres of iFlow Studios alongside a Biodynamic Land Medicine stir ceremony,” the release adds.
TOSV seeks nominations, feedback about services
The Town of Snowmass Village is seeking community input on a biannual survey on the town’s services and priorities, as well as nomination petitions for town council and mayor seats.
The survey is used regularly by the town to engage with the community and gather feedback on the government’s functions. The last one was completed in 2019, according to an announcement from the town. Questions included on the survey are compared to previous years to identify trends and track progress.
The 2022 survey is intended to continue the practice of checking in with the community. The survey can be found on the town’s website, tosv.com. It also was mailed to all Snowmass Village residents on Aug. 12.
The town is looking to fill a mayoral seat and two four-term town council seats in this fall’s election. Snowmass residents who are interested in serving their community on the council can download nomination petitions on the town website or pick them up at Town Hall.
The election is Nov. 8, and the deadline to submit nomination petitions is Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. More information about qualifications, timelines and other requirements can be found on the tosv.com elections page.