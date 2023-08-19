Aspen School District teams with Penn State
Aspen School District and Penn State University are partnering in a yearlong program aimed at giving Aspen teachers the tools to instruct difficult and sensitive subjects.
The program is called “The Initative” and was announced by Boaz Dvir, a documentary filmmaker and founding director of Penn State’s Hammel Family Human Rights Initiative, at the Wheeler Opera House on Friday.
According to a news release from the school district, “The Initiative trains K-12 educators to teach sensitive subjects such as slavery, trauma and human rights violations. Through high-quality, research-based professional learning, educators will learn how to navigate a variety of difficult topics and issues.”
The training program aligns with the district’s International Baccalaureate courses and instruction, as well as its equity work and strategic plan, the release said.
“It is really tough to be a teacher now in this polarized country,” said School Superintendent Dave Baugh in a statement. “The Initiative’s expertise and partnership is greatly needed and appreciated.”
The Initiative will initially be open to 25 district teachers who will engage in an inquiry process, facilitated by an Initiative leader, and work together on identifying difficult topics in their teaching practice, read and discuss ideas about equity and trauma-informed practices, collect and analyze data, draw insights and share finding, the news release said.
“Through this program, we are enabling teachers to be research practitioners — they will do their own research on difficult topics and have tools to help students with insight into the human condition while developing critical thinking, active listening and empathy,” Baugh said.
Theater at Explore Booksellers today and next Saturday
Explore Booksellers will have theater productions today and Saturday, Aug. 26.
The troupe of local actors will give performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on each date.
Actors Bostyn Elswick, Hattie Rensberry, Scott Elmore and Josh Adamson will perform in “Suppressed Desires,” by Susan Glaspell and George Cram Cook, “Collect Call,” by Kristin Hopkins, and “The Bear,” by Anton Chekhov. Will Moseley will present and direct the productions.
‘Nazi Billionaires’ author to speak at TACAW
Journalist and author David de Jong will discuss his book “Nazi Billionaires: The Dark History of Germany’s Wealthiest Dynasties” during an event scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at The Arts Campus at Willits in Basalt.
The event is put on by Jewish Colorado and is part of the nonprofit organization’s Summit Series Fundraising Events.
De Jong will discuss his book’s account of “the untold story of how the tycoons behind some of the world’s most iconic brands seized Jewish businesses, procured slave laborers, and supplied weapons to Hitler’s army as Europe ‘burned around them,’” according to promotional material for the event.
Published by HaperCollins in the United States and United Kingdom, “Nazi Billionaires” is de Jong’s first book. It has been translated from English into more than 20 languages.
He spent four years reporting from Berlin while researching and writing this book. De Jong previously covered European banking and finance from Amsterdam and hidden wealth from New York for Bloomberg News. His work has also appeared in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg Businessweek.
Tickets are $54. Register at events.idonate.com/2023summitseries-aspenvalley.