Hiker with broken ankle rescued from Trail Rider Pass
A 21-year-old hiker who broke her ankle near Trail Rider Pass Tuesday afternoon required a helicopter rescue, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
A GPS dispatch center contacted Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch at about 3:34 p.m., reporting a hiker in distress, a PCSO press release explains. The hiker had broken her ankle, which was pinned behind a rock. Mountain Rescue Aspen was immediately notified, and it was determined that air support would be needed to extract the victim out of the backcountry.
“A helicopter from Careflight of the Rockies was requested to respond to the rescue mission. MRA deployed teams in support of Careflight to the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport and also deployed a foot team up the Snowmass Creek Trail — in case the helicopter was unable to fly the patient from the field,” the release continues.
Fortunately, Careflight was successful in extricating the injured hiker without further incident, and no other members in the hiking party required MRA assistance. All responders — including those from Careflight, MRA and PCSO — were safely out of the field by about 6:20 p.m.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind all backcountry users to exercise caution while traveling in the backcountry, even on seemingly pedestrian routes,” the release emphasizes. “Help might not always be immediately available, and in some cases response times may be extended.”
I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, U.S. 6 between Rifle and Silt both closed Wed.
A flash flood warning Wednesday afternoon closed Interstate 70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs, mile-markers 133 and 116, respectively.
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced that the National Weather Service at 4:20 p.m. had issued the warning, and so the interstate closure would remain in effect until at least Wednesday evening.
“A traffic control point is in place at eastbound Exit 87 (West Rifle) to guide motorists to the northern alternate route,” the CDOT announcement advises. “Visitors and local traffic traveling eastbound to Glenwood Springs and destinations in the Roaring Fork Valley can continue down US 6 and enter back on eastbound I-70 at Exit 90 (Main Rifle), Exit 97 (Silt) or Exit 105 (New Castle).
However, at 5:44 p.m. that evening, a vehicular crash forced the closure of U.S. 6 in both directions between Rifle and Silt, CDOT reported. The closure remained for about 45 minutes until the accident was reported cleared and the roadway reopened, at about 6:35 p.m.
As always, CDOT officials recommend that motorists monitor COtrip.org and continue to check the weather forecast before traveling through the area.