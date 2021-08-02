A 31-year-old woman from Grand Junction, barefoot and wearing a shirt and shorts, required assistance from Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District responders, as well as Mountain Rescue Aspen, in what was described in a Pitkin County Alert as a “technical rescue” after she was trapped by rising waters above Hays Creek Falls.
Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center initially received the report at about 6:22 p.m. for a possible need for a swiftwater rescue on Hays Creek — about 2 miles south of Redstone along Highway 133 — according to the alert.
“The reporting party informed dispatch that they had been flagged down by a man along the highway who told them that a woman was trapped by rising waters above the Hays Creek Falls and needed to be rescued,” the alert explains.
Responders from Carbondale Fire were first on scene but quickly notified dispatch that rescuers from MRA would be needed. At 7:20 p.m., Carbondale Fire responders reported that they had made voice contact with the woman.
“She was OK, but would need assistance getting across the creek and back down the mountainside,” the Pitkin County alert recounts. “At 7:25 p.m., MRA rescue teams deployed from the MRA Rescue Center in Aspen. At approximately 8:20 p.m., the first MRA rescue teams arrived on scene at Hays Creek Falls.”
Seventeen minutes after MRA crews arrived, physical contact had been made with the woman, and she was uninjured. By about 9:30 p.m., both Carbondale Fire and MRA teams reported that they had made it safely out of the field with the woman, at which point Carbondale Fire paramedics evaluated the woman and, having found no injuries, released the woman. The incident was terminated at 10:45 p.m.