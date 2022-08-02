In a 3-2 split, Aspen City Council members voiced a majority opinion during a Monday work session to allow the Galena Cooper Living Lab experiment to run its course, until Oct. 1.
The Living Lab has been the center of some controversy among the public, with some business owners decrying the shift from diagonal parking spaces to parallel, sharing concerns that the fewer parking options negatively impact their business levels. Other community members have penned letters to the editor in the local newspapers commending the project.
On Monday, Mayor Torre and Councilwoman Rachel Richards both expressed desires to make some changes to the Living Lab before its Oct. 1 expiration date; however, they were overruled — the matter was not an official action item, so no formal vote was taken — and the current layout will remain.
“I think the Living Lab has been and continues to be a great success because it gives us some real information to look at," said Richards, who was in favor of eliminating the counterflow bike lane before Oct. 1 — though she added that she thought the Living Lab is providing great information about the conflicts of traffic in town.
Community-building event in Basalt tonight
Midvalley first responder agencies will host a National Night Out gathering at Triangle Park in Willits today from 5-8 p.m.
The event is the local version of a national community-building campaign that promotes relationships between communities and their police and fire departments. The hosting agencies at the Basalt event are the Basalt Police Department, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.
There will be food, live music and a raffle for various prizes. There will be a dunk tank and bouncy house for kids.