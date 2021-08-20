Wheeler Opera House announces four new shows
The Wheeler Opera House announced four new shows for its fall and winter lineup in a press release on Tuesday. The lineup includes Nashville-based, indie-folk group Birdtalker on Oct. 22; singer-songwriter Susan Werner on Nov. 16; comedian Kathleen Madigan on Dec. 18; and magician Justin Willman on Dec. 28.
“When I joined the Wheeler this past spring, I knew I had found a special place with a dedicated team that shares my passion for the arts,” Executive Director Lisa Rigsby Peterson said. “We’ve all experienced changes outside of our control, but one thing has remained constant: our desire to create exceptional and memorable experiences in this beautiful historic opera house. These four shows, featuring music, magic and comedy were part of previous seasons’ planning, and we know many of you have looked forward to these performances. We can’t wait to see you at these and so many more ‘Wheeler Presents’ shows over the next nine months!”
Tickets will range from $15-65. More information about upcoming Wheeler events can be found at www.wheeleroperahouse.com.
No new slides reported in Glenwood Canyon despite heavy rain Thursday
The Colorado Department of Transportation reported no new debris flows in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday despite significant rainfall throughout the day. The canyon closed at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday due to a flash flood warning. As of press time Thursday, there was no estimated time for reopening, but CDOT spokeswoman Tracy Trulove said that crews would be sweeping the canyon that evening, and, if no debris slides were found, CDOT would consider reopening the interstate.
CDOT said in a press release that the canyon was kept closed out of an abundance of caution due to rapid shifts in the weather forecast Thursday morning. The release also called Thursday’s storm the first significant rain event since the major slides that occurred in late July, saying that over an inch of rain was measured in several locations in the canyon area.
A traffic control point was still in place at eastbound Exit 87 in West Rifle to direct traffic north to Meeker. Local traffic was able to take U.S. Highway 6 to Glenwood Springs and reenter Interstate 70 at New Castle, Silt or Rifle, according to the release. Motorists are encouraged to monitor COtrip.org for road closure information.