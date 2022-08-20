Gov. Polis to visit Aspen, Carbondale on Sunday
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who is running for re-election, is planning to visit the Roaring Fork Valley on Sunday.
His campaign office issued a travel advisory that shows he will meet with Carbondale Democrats “to discuss local issues” at 1:15 p.m. Sunday at Bonfire Coffee, 433 Main St., in Carbondale.
Following that, Polis is expected to gather with Democrats for the same purpose at the Pitkin County Library, 120 N. Mill St. in Aspen, at 2:45 p.m.
On Saturday at 1:30 p.m., he will be celebrating the opening of a new Democratic field office in Eagle at 318 Broadway St., according to the advisory.
Polis faces Republican Heidi Ganahl and American Constitution Party candidate Danielle Neuschwanger in the Nov. 8 general election.
Aspen Rugby Football announces HOF members
The Gentlemen of the Aspen Rugby Football Club have announced the newest inductees into the Aspen Rugby Hall of Fame.
The newest members for 2022 are: Jim Benda, Alec Parker, Ian Walker and Brian Hightower.
Mark Williams and Brian McShane also will be inducted this year as each had been elected in previous years but just now are able to attend the induction ceremony, a news release says.
“This group spans over 45 years of Aspen Rugby history and all contributed to the continuing success of the club as it enters its 54th season,” the release states.
The induction will take place on Sept. 16 at the Mountain Chalet in Aspen.
Glenwood Hot Springs hires Jordan DeCrow
Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has hired Jordan DeCrow as assistant athletic club director.
The Glenwood Springs native most recently served as assistant athletic director of Glenwood Springs High School and continues to serve as assistant coach for the girls’ varsity basketball team.
In tandem with working as assistant athletic director, DeCrow earned a master’s degree in sports administration online from Southeastern Oklahoma State University, graduating in May 2021.