Main Street improvements at Fourth Street bus stop start Monday
The city of Aspen Engineering Department will temporarily close the Fourth Street bus stop and the sidewalk between Fourth and Fifth streets on Main Street starting Monday, a city press release explained, to address safety improvements.
“Additionally, this work requires the closure of the northbound bus lane on Main Street at the site to accommodate a detour for pedestrian and cyclist traffic,” the release continued.
The project will address safety improvements, including rerouting the sidewalk, replacing the curb and gutter and repositioning the bus stop further back from the curb. Crews anticipate the closure will be in effect for two weeks, weather permitting. Construction hours will be Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays, as needed, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“During construction, travelers frequenting the Fourth Street Bus Stop on Main Street will need to use alternate stops located at Eighth Street, Sixth Street and Second Street. Pedestrians will be detoured into a protected path in the bus lane,” the press release outlines. “Drivers can anticipate buses merging into the traffic lane starting at 2nd Street, as well as potential delays. While traffic impacts are limited to public transit vehicles, parking included in the closure area will also be restricted during construction.”
El Pomar announces latest grant recipients, two of four in the Roaring Fork Valley
El Pomar Trustees approved $25,000 allocated to four nonprofit organizations in the High Country region during their July meeting. Half of the recipients were in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Through the foundation’s grant-making capacity, the Roaring Fork School District RE-1 in Carbondale received $5,000 for the Family Resource Center general operating support, a competitive process. Additionally, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers, headquartered in Basalt, received $5,000 in general operating support based on regional merit, an El Pomar announcement says.
“Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has an established legacy of general purpose grant making throughout the state of Colorado,” it continues. “The competitive process remains the Foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding, which accepts applicants on a rolling basis.”
Beyond the Roaring Fork Valley, CASA of the Continental Divide of Dillon and SOS Outreach of Edwards also received grants in the amount of $5,000 and $10,000, respectively.
“Each of the foundation’s 11 regional councils advises El Pomar Trustees and recommends grants to help support its communities. The High Country Regional Council recommends grants in Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake, Pitkin and Summit counties. Council members are regional leaders in the business, nonprofit, and public sectors and provide first-hand information about current needs in their own communities,” the release notes.
To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant-making areas are available at www.elpomar.org/grant-making/el-pomar-funds/.