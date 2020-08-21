No Beaver Creek FIS World Cup this season
A decision by the International Ski Federation (FIS) to keep alpine racers in Europe for the 2020-21 Audi FIS Alpine World Cup due to the continuing pandemic, has led to the cancellation of the Birds of Prey World Cup races as well as the two other early season alpine World Cup events in North America.
The local organizing committees representing the Lake Louise Audi FIS Ski World Cup, Nov. 28-29 and Dec. 4-6, The HomeLight Killington Cup in Vermont, Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Beaver Creek, Dec. 4-6, released a joint statement Thursday that said: “Attention to detail and thoughtfulness provided a pathway to hold our events this season, but we all agreed to make this very difficult but necessary decision, in order to prioritize the best interest of our alpine World Cup athletes, coaches, technicians, volunteers, media, staff, all our World Cup fans and the Alpine World Cup tour, as a whole.
“Although the North American alpine venues and fans will be missed this season, we look forward to the Alpine World Cup’s return to the USA and Canada for the 2021-22 season.”
The FIS released a statement about the new men’s and women’s calendar structure and the COVID-19 pandemic. It may be read here.
Crews working new Eagle County fires
Firefighters have contained two small fires in the White River National Forest believed to have started Thursday by lightning. The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit worked the fires that were located in Eagle County, according to a press release from the White River National Forest.
The Murphy Fire, located about 10 miles south of Edwards, was burning on New York Mountain in the Holy Cross Wilderness Area and visible from Edwards and the I-70 corridor. The fire was initially estimated at 1 acre and was attended to by 19 firefighters and two heavy helicopters,
The new Camp Hale Fire, estimated at less than a tenth of an acre on Thursday, was worked by four firefighters and a helicopter.
Also Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order of a statewide fire ban went into effect. According to a reminder Thursday from Pitkin County Alert: the “Stage 2 fire restrictions are more restrictive and superset the statewide ban in two ways: all charcoal grills are prohibited and all campfires are prohibited” (even those in designated rings).