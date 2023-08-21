Aspen Public Radio has been recognized nationally for its outstanding journalism by the Radio Television Digital News Association.
Winners were announced on Aug. 15, honoring work done in 2022, according to a news release.
RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism and are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.
Murrow Awards are presented to news organizations, not individual reporters, and all awards are presented based on the specific body of work submitted.
APR was recognized in May with regional awards in the following categories:
● Feature reporting: Jahir Rodas cuts his first Christmas tree and keeps his grandmother’s memory alive, by Eleanor Bennett.
● Hard news: Teen rescues and resuscitates friend caught in the cascades on Independence Pass, by Halle Zander.
● Excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion: Spanish emergency alerts in the Roaring Fork Valley, by Halle Zander.
Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. Region 3 comprises Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
“Edward R. Murrow awards are celebrated throughout our industry as honoring the best of the best,” said APR Executive Director Breeze Richardson. “For Aspen Public Radio to be the only radio station in Colorado of any size to receive a 2023 award helps bring awareness to the phenomenal work this newsroom is doing every day in service to Aspen and the valley.”