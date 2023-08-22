Buttermilk Metro District intends to soften tax sting
The Buttermilk Metropolitan District is the latest local taxing entity that has announced its intention to temporarily lower its mill levy to offset the impact of increased property values, according to a statement from the board.
The special district manages the roads and delivers potable water to residents living in Buttermilk, Eagle Pines, East Owl Creek and Owl Creek Ranch. The Romero Group assists the board in the management of the special distinct
Jim Korpela, chief operating officer for the Romero Group, told the board of directors at its monthly meeting held Aug. 17 that there is likely to be a balanced budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, all debt has been paid off, and no major capital projects are expected for the foreseeable future.
“Considering BMD’s stable financial position and the dramatic increase in property valuations across the district, directors voiced their intent to lower the taxing district’s mill levy in December 2023 so that overall increases in revenue from property taxes do not increase over the prior year,” the statement said.
The state of Colorado requires property reappraisals every two years, in odd-numbered years. Values soared across the state in 2023, with Pitkin County coming in the highest with an increase of 85% in cumulative market value.
“Historic increases in Colorado property values are likely to result in significant property tax hikes in 2024,” Korpela said in the statement. “Fortunately, the BMD is in a very healthy position financially and operationally and has the flexibility to adjust its mill levy downward temporarily to soften the blow while ensuring that the District’s budget is sustainable.”
RFSD students can dine for free
All Roaring Fork School District students will receive free breakfast and lunch starting in 2023-24 through the Healthy School Meals for All program, the district announced Monday.
The voter-approved statewide program is aimed at helping Colorado children and teens have access to nutritious food at public schools. Though the meals will be provided for free, families must continue to update household income information on their meal applications so that the school district receives full access to the federal funding, the district’s announcement said.
“These additional funds will go directly back to the Roaring Fork School District to help cover the cost of meals, and will also support after-school activities and other nutritional programs,” the announcement said. “Plus, families who qualify may receive discounted school fees, class materials, bus passes, utilities support, and more. As always, all household income information will be kept confidential and protected by law. Immigration, migrant, citizenship, or refugee status is not required when completing the form.”
The district also announced that it was selected by the Colorado Department of Education to receive the Local Food Program Grant, a program that strengthens farm-to-school connections and supports Colorado food producers. The district will be awarded $18,760.85 toward the purchase of Colorado products, the announcement said.
Thirty-two Colorado school districts were selected to participate in the Local Food Program for the 2023-24 school year. Awardees will be reimbursed for the purchase of food products that are grown, raised or processed in Colorado. The district said it plans to partner with Mountain Freshies, Farm Runners and local producers to source local foods to incorporate into the school lunch menu.
“We are thrilled to be selected for the Local Food Program this year,” said Octavio Maese, the district’s director of food and nutrition services. "This program gives our students access to fresh, nutritious food while also supporting our local farmers, ranchers and businesses. It’s a great opportunity that benefits our kids, the economy, and our local community.”