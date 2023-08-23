The town of Snowmass Village scored one of 14 grants awarded this summer through the state of Colorado’s Human-Bear Conflict Reduction program.
Snowmass received $57,500 for a bear-proof, curbside container program.
“Human-bear conflict has existed in Snowmass Village since the town began to develop as a ski resort in the late 1960s and early 1970s,” said a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “With continued development, population growth, and a constant flow of newcomers to the mountains came increased conflict as bears began to habituate to unsecured human food sources.”
The town has reduced the conflicts through waste management rules and enforcement, education and bear-resistant communal dumpsters. However, there are occasions where bears get into residential garbage cans that are placed outside for pick-up or they have entered homes and vehicles to get unsecured food sources.
“Replacing all curbside trash cans with bear-resistant cans will enable Snowmass Village to address a historical weakness in these management efforts and significantly reduce remaining human-bear conflicts,” the news release said.
Dr. Jane Goodall to speak at ACES event
Dr. Jane Goodall will be making a number of visits while in the Roaring Fork Valley during Sept. 11-12, including a community youth lecture in Aspen at Harris Concert Hall.
Aspen Center for Environmental Studies will play host to the lecture, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.
Schools have limited access to free tickets for students and paid tickets for their parents. Those tickets go on sale on Friday and priority will be given to youth, according to ACES. Ticket sales to the public have not been announced.
Dr. Goodall is a scientist, ethologist and conservationist known for her groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania. Her international organization, the Jane Goodall Institute, advances community-led conservation, animal welfare, science, and youth empowerment through its Roots & Shoots program.
New student apartments coming to CMC
Colorado Mountain College will host a ribbon cutting for its new student apartments at the Spring Valley campus starting at 3 p.m. on Aug. 23.
The apartments are part of a $45 million initiative to provide affordable housing to CMC students. Due to the scarcity and high cost of housing in the mountain resort communities that CMC serves, the college has constructed four duplicate apartment buildings on its campuses at Spring Valley, Vail Valley at Edwards, Steamboat Springs and Breckenridge, according to a news release.
Designed primarily for upper-division students who live and work in the CMC mountain communities year-round, each building has up to 36 rental apartments, with a combination of studio and two-bedroom units. Each apartment features kitchens, bathrooms and living spaces, and rents are approximately 10% to 15% below market rates.
For more information, contact Lisa Girardot at 970-947-8355 or lagirardot@coloradomtn.edu. More at coloradomtn.edu/housing-initiative/?ss360SearchTerm=housing.