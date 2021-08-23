Theatre Aspen gears up for second annual ‘Solo Flights’
Seven plays in seven days. That’s the recipe for Theatre Aspen’s “Solo Flights,” the annual weeklong developmental festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their making.
Now in its second year, the Solo Flights lineup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hurst Theatre with “Clean,” a bilingual production that, unlike the other presentations that comprise the programming, features two actors in a chance meeting in seeming paradise.
In addition to “Clean,” audiences will get early looks at “Give ‘Em Hell Harry,” a historical drama recounting Harry Truman’s journey to the 33rd presidency of the United States; “Token,” a biting commentary on what it’s like to grow up Black in a nearly all-white Midwestern suburb; “Esmeranda’s Gift,” a puzzling tale of love lost; “A Good Day to Me Not to You,” a fictional take on a few true tales from a nun-run women’s rooming house; “Making Good,” a tender rags-to-riches comedy; “The Noah Racey Project,” a musical complete with tap dancing; and “A Shot Rang Out,” in which an actor has a moment of post-pandemic reckoning.
“In addition to the performances, The Solo Flights Festival features signature events including talkbacks, ‘behind the page’ creative panels and special receptions,” a Theatre Aspen announcement said. The panels will occur 5:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday.
Hickenlooper calls Trump’s decision to move Space Command ‘strictly political,’ wants review
The relocation of the U.S. Space Command’s headquarters from Colorado to Alabama has led Sen. John Hickenlooper and others to call for a review of former President Donald Trump’s decision to do so, which they say was purely political.
Recently, on a radio show in Alabama, Trump said he “single-handedly” made the move to relocate Space Command’s headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.
“Former President Trump has admitted what we already knew: that he made a strictly political decision to move Space Command and completely disregarded both critical national security and budgetary considerations,” Hickenlooper said in a statement late last week.
In January, the U.S. Air Force announced that Space Command’s headquarters would be relocated from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.
Some, like Hickenlooper, believed Trump made the decision based on politics alone.
While Trump lost Colorado in the 2020 election by more than 13%, the former President won Alabama after receiving over 60% of the state’s vote.
“This is exactly why we’ve called for a review and reconsideration of the decision,” Hickenlooper said. “We look forward to the Air Force doing just that — looking at what is best for our national security — and making sure Space Command is located where it belongs, in Colorado Springs.”