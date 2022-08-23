Today, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will visit small businesses in the Roaring Fork Valley and address the Colorado Water Congress summer conference. His schedule is as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Polis will visit the Farm Collaborative, which works to educate Colorado kids about the environment, agriculture, soil and great outdoors.
Where: 220 Juniper Hill Road, Aspen
9:35 a.m.: Polis and Rep. Perry Will will stop by the Crystal River to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association.
Where: 5140 Crystal Bridge Dr., Carbondale
10:30 a.m.: Polis and Will will head to the “Better Together”mural in Glenwood Springs.
Where: Bethel Plaza, 704 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
11:20 a.m.: Polis, Will and Rep. Matt Soper will visit Spring Born Greenhouse, which grows local products. This year in Grand Junction, Polis signed the bipartisanHB22-1301 into law to “support innovation in Colorado’s agriculture industry and the future of producers,” according to a media announcement.
Where: 584 Co Road 331, Silt
Polis is seeking reelection, facing Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl in the November general election.