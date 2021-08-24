The Ascendigo Autism Services Board of Directors announced that Dan Richardson, who also serves as Carbondale mayor, is taking on the role of acting Chief Executive Officer, promoted from within the organization.
Peter Bell is stepping down as president & CEO and will remain a senior advisor to the organization until Oct. 1 to ensure a smooth leadership transition, an Ascendigo press release explains. Bell has served as Ascendigo’s President and CEO since 2017 and is leaving to pursue new opportunities and spend more time with his family, the release continues.
“We are grateful for the many contributions Peter brought to Ascendigo during his tenure, and also appreciate his desire to pursue new opportunities,” said Sallie Bernard, Ascendigo’s founder and board chair, in a statement. “Thanks to Peter, Ascendigo is on firm ground with a solid leadership team in place that will carry us into the future. Peter also established many frameworks, relationships, and opportunities for Ascendigo that were developed over his lengthy career as a thought leader and change-maker in the field of autism advocacy. We wish him and his family the very best.”
Bell reflected on his years with the organization and expressed enthusiasm for its future.
“It has been an honor to lead Ascendigo these past four years, serving our many clients and their families, and working alongside a remarkable board of directors and an incredibly dedicated staff,” Bell said. “I am proud of our many accomplishments and the unwavering commitment of the team. We live in a wonderful community that cares deeply about helping autistic individuals. I have no doubt that Ascendigo will continue to be a force in the Roaring Fork Valley and a source of inspiration for families affected by autism everywhere.”
Crews removed 228 loads of debris from Glenwood Canyon on I-70 over weekend
The Colorado Department of Transportation described the weekend as “safe and productive” in a Monday update.
“The weather was mostly sunny and clear. On Saturday, crews noted several small very fast-moving weather cells that wet the area down today with no closures, watches or warnings,” the update reads.
Communication lines with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were active and weather status was transferred often and with great accuracy. Crews hauled out 124 loads on Saturday and 104 loads on Sunday.
“Work this week will include flight operations by Xcel Energy and Holy Cross Energy, so motorists should anticipate limited traffic holds so that crews can safely conduct that work,” it continues.