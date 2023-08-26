Indy Pass, I-70 delays expected next week
Motorists traveling between the Roaring Fork Valley and the Front Range can count on delays next week no matter what route they take.
Up to 30-minute holds are expected on Highway 82 from the winter closure gate at milepost 48 east of Aspen to the Independence Pass summit at milepost 61 on Monday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a chip seal project, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
A contractor will apply “fog seal” to the 2-mile section that includes the “narrows.” Access to Weller trailhead and campground and the Grottos day use area will be impacted.
On Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 7 a.m. to noon there will be intermittent, one-lane alternating traffic controlled by a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes should be expected. There will be no work on Labor Day weekend.
There also will be traffic delays on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. CDOT and Xcel Energy will undertake one or two days of helicopter operations to replace power poles.
Traffic holds of 10 minutes are anticipated in the eastbound and westbound lanes. The bike path, rest areas and river access won’t be affected.
CDOT also said there will be a “short” westbound lane closure on Tuesday and Wednesday for other power pole replacement work for Holy Cross Energy at milepost 128.
PitCo identifies possible West Nile transmission
Pitkin County Public Health has identified probable transmission of West Nile Virus within the county.
If the transmission took place, it would be the first-ever known case of the virus in Pitkin County, according to a county news release. Due to this possibility, Public Health is alerting the community about an elevated prevalence of the virus throughout the state and the risk in the county.
West Nile is a virus transmitted by mosquito bites and cannot be spread from person to person. Due to higher temperatures and more moisture than the historical average in Colorado, including in Pitkin County, there has been an increase in mosquitoes this summer and thus an increase in the virus throughout Colorado.
There is no treatment or vaccine for WNV so individuals are encouraged to increase proactive measures to protect themselves against contracting WNV by avoiding mosquito bites. Recommended measures include:
—Avoiding outside activities during sunrise and sunset.
—Wearing EPA-approved insect repellent (examples: DEET or oil of lemon eucalyptus).
—Wearing protective clothing such as long pants, long sleeve shirts and closed-toed shoes.
Horses are particularly susceptible to severe illness due to WNV. If they contract the virus, it can lead to permanent physical impairment or death. An equine vaccine is available and horse owners are encouraged to speak to their veterinarian regarding vaccination.
Read more from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment. Reach out to diseaseprevention@pitkincounty.com with questions.