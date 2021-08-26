Newton to step down from director’s position at CORE
The Community Office for Resource Efficiency announced Wednesday that Mona Newton will be stepping down from her position as executive director.
“The board of trustees is grateful to Mona for her dedication and commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of Pitkin County and the Roaring Fork Valley,” a news release from the local nonprofit states. “She has led the organization through a difficult time with a constant focus on innovation and building lasting relationships.”
Newton will continue to lead CORE during the board’s “competitive search process” for a new director, according to the release. The transition is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
CORE was established 27 years ago by a group of individuals seeking to take on climate change in the Roaring Fork Valley. During the past nine years, under Newton’s leadership, CORE has focused efforts on reducing carbon emissions from buildings, the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the community, the release says.
“Mona has led forward-thinking and model projects in recent years, including Basalt Vista affordable housing and approval of a [5 megawatt] solar project in Pitkin County. More recently, Mona has organized a working group to tackle escaping methane from a closed coal mine in [the county],” the release states.
Newton’s passion for environmental protection has been expressed by her work in the energy conservation and renewable energy field for more than two decades, the release adds. “She cut her teeth weatherizing trailers and homes for low-income families early in her career,” it says.
Before joining CORE, Newton was employed at the Colorado Energy Office for five years working with communities to adopt climate action goals and implement programs to achieve carbon emissions reduction.
Newton and her husband plan to remain in the Roaring Fork Valley.
“After nine years, I’m ready to turn over the helm of this incredibly impactful and innovative organization to someone new to continue this difficult challenge to beat the race against time to reduce climate emissions,” she said in a prepared statement. “It’s the right time, as we’ve accomplished so much, and this is a good time in the organization’s evolution to bring in a fresh face.”
Recently CORE has shifted its focus towards its new “Path to Zero approach,” with an emphasis on innovation and achieving net zero carbon. In the coming years, fundraising and fund diversification will be a larger part of the director’s role in order to allow CORE to serve a wider regional customer base.
Meanwhile, CORE staff will continue to serve the community through technical expertise, workforce training, electric and natural gas conversions in buildings, energy assessments and ongoing support for businesses and community members looking to save energy.
For more information about CORE’s programs, visit aspencore.org.
Youthentity receives $400K to expand youth programs
Carbondale-based nonprofit Youthentity says it has received a two-year Daniels Fund grant of $400,000 to support its youth development programs.
Youthentity, founded in 2001 as Computers For Kids, aims to prepare kids for future success through financial education and career readiness opportunities throughout Colorado’s Western Slope and beyond, a news release states.
“The grant will enable Youthentity to continue expansion of our career exploration and financial education programs,” Kirsten McDaniel, Youthentity’s executive director, said in a prepared statement.
McDaniel added that the nonprofit’s financial literacy program grew, in terms of student outreach, by more than 80% from 2019 to 2020.
“We’ve also added new classes, certifications and benefits to our high school Career Academy program. We are committed to helping young people find pathways to successful futures. The Daniels Fund grant helps to ensure our programs continue to reach more students,” she said in the release.
Youthentity’s financial education workshops served over 3,800 students in the 2020-21 school year. The workshops provide financial literacy education to 70 schools throughout the Western Slope and Front Range, teaching youths the critical concepts of savings, interest, investment and more through interactive and applied learning methods.
Youthentity’s career exploration programs, the aforementioned Career Academy and also the Junior Career Academy, help youths to become work-ready while exploring careers and jobs which utilize their individual strengths and interests through hands-on learning opportunities, the release adds.
The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation. Its stated goal is to make life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program and ethics initiative.
Visit danielsfund.org and youthentity.org to learn more about each organization.