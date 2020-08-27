Help for small businesses
Colorado Lending Source and the city of Aspen have joined together in a new loan program for small businesses, it was announced this week.
The “City of Aspen Revolving Loan Program” for small businesses was created to “provide longer term, very low interest rate loans to businesses located within the city limits, including Aspen Highlands ski area, that have been impacted by COVID-19,” according to the announcement.
Loans of up to $30,000 are available at a 1% interest rate over a four-year, 48-month term, according to the release from the two entities.
It states that the terms include no payments of principal and interest for the first six months.
“The intent of these loans is to better support Aspen small businesses with relief needs during these challenging times,” it was noted.
In a prepared statement, Mitch Osur, the city’s director of parking and downtown services, said: “The city of Aspen is excited to be working with Colorado Lending Source on our Revolving Loan Program for small businesses. This $250,000 fund is part of Aspen’s multipronged plan on helping businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Colorado Lending Source’s experience in small business loans in the state, qualified staff, and an office in Glenwood Springs made the choice easy for the city.”
Colorado Lending Source has partnered with a number of entities to create loan pools focusing on various regions and underserved populations around Colorado. Aspen is its seventh partner.
“Kudos to the city of Aspen for creating a very low-cost loan fund to help small businesses in the community that have been impacted by COVID-19. Not many local governments recognize the fact that entrepreneurial activity is at the heart and soul of every community in Colorado. As a mission- based nonprofit lender, Colorado Lending Source is excited to partner with the city to help make this loan program possible, and our whole team is looking forward to being a resource for the Aspen community,” according to a statement from the company
Applicants need a valid city of Aspen business license (or be willing to obtain one), and must be current with taxes, fees and utility payments.
“Formula stores are eligible to participate in this program if the owner of the local franchise resides in Pitkin County, including the city of Aspen, the town of Snowmass Village, the town of Basalt (Pitkin County portion), or the unincorporated portion of Pitkin County.
“The only fee associated with receiving the loan is a $15 wire transfer fee, which will be withheld from loan proceeds at the closing when funds are transferred to the small business. The loan may be prepaid at any time without penalty. Personal guarantees from anyone owning 20% or more of an applicant small business will be required only on loans for $20,000 or more.”
Click here to learn more and to access the application. Businesses may complete an application and email it to submitmainstreet@coloradolendingsource.org.
Virtual care for the wildfire-impacted
A company called Teladoc Health is offering free general medical telehealth visits to residents, first responders and other people who are directly impacted by the fires burning in parts of Colorado, California and Oregon, according to a press release.
“Individuals who have been displaced or who cannot access medical care as a result of the wildfires can seek treatment from a board-certified, state licensed physician for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc directly at 855-225-5032,” according to the statement released Wednesday.
Information is available by visiting https://www.teladoc.com/disaster-hotline/.
“Natural disasters strain communities and health care delivery. This wildfire season is more complicated with an active pandemic still a very real health threat throughout the nation,” Dr. Lewis Levy, FACP, chief medical officer, Teladoc Health, stated.
“Residents from evacuated areas must be vigilant to follow best practices to stay healthy. Virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health during these times, especially when health care facilities and providers may also be affected and unable to provide care for residents,” the release continued.
More information is available through teladochealth.com or by following @TeladocHealth on Twitter.