Ute Trail will be closed on Tuesday
The city of Aspen’s parks department will temporarily close the Ute Trail on Tuesday to address improvements.
A city news release says the closure is required to reduce the potential for rocks to fall onto sections of the trail below the work area.
Crews anticipate the closure will begin at 8 a.m. and should last eight hours. “While this closure is in place, the city recommends the Aspen Mountain Service Road and the Little Cloud Trails as alternate trails for recreation,” the release states.
For more information, contact parks department personnel at 970-920-5120 or email parksweb@aspen.gov.
GWS announces finalists for city manager
The city of Glenwood Springs has announced the names of three finalists who will be considered for the city manager’s position.
The finalists are John Craig, of Mono County, California; Joe Neeb, of Roswell, New Mexico; and Jennifer Ooton, of Glenwood Springs. The public is invited to a community reception on Sept. 9 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road, for an opportunity to meet them and ask questions in a casual setting, according to a news release.
“We are excited to be engaged in this process to select a city manager that is the right fit to serve the Glenwood Springs community,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said in a prepared statement. “We hope residents will join us Sept. 9 to be part of this hiring process, meet the candidates and provide city council with your feedback.”
The city manager is appointed by council and is responsible for the day-to-day operations and administration of the city. The executive search firm KRW Associates was hired to conduct a nationwide search. The opportunity attracted 24 applicants from across the country, the release says.
Following the interview process, the council anticipates formally appointing the new city manager in October.
For more information on the community reception or on interpretive services, contact Bryana Starbuck at bryana.starbuck@cogs.us or 970-384-6441.
— THE ASPEN DAILY NEWS STAFF