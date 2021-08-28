Contract awarded for repairs to interstate in Glenwood Canyon
The Colorado Department of Transportation has awarded Lawrence Construction the contract for the I-70 Glenwood Canyon Emergency Project.
Motorists traveling on the interstate in Glenwood Canyon should anticipate delays, as well as intermittent daytime and nighttime closures, due to repair work, a CDOT news release says. In late July, the canyon was impacted by several major mudslides and debris flows. The incidents did considerable damage to the interstate at mile-marker 123.5, known as Blue Gulch.
“We are encouraged to get this project kicked off and have a contractor that mobilized so quickly and is using a plethora of local help,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a prepared statement. “We understand how impactful the closures of the canyon are on the local economy.”
She said Gov. Jared Polis “has been clear that he wants everything completed before Thanksgiving, and we are optimistic we will have the interstate back open to four lanes at this location by the end of November.”
Crews have been actively setting up permanent traffic control barriers at the Blue Gulch location, where a majority of the repair work will start. The initial damage and clean up after the slides required an extended closure of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon to ensure the safety of the traveling public.
I-70 in the canyon is now open, with the Blue Gulch section of roadway down to one lane in each direction due to temporary and long-term repairs.
Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lawrence Construction is using several local subcontractors that have experience in Glenwood Canyon.
Valley View University presents 'Shoulder Pain 101'
Orthopedic surgeon Ferdinand “Tito” Liotta of ValleyOrtho will present a virtual discussion on “Shoulder Pain 101: What, Why, and How to Take Care of It” on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Zoom presentation is part of Valley View University, a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs.
“Shoulder pain can impact just about every aspect of a person’s life, from work to hobbies, to activities of daily living,” a hospital news release says. “In this 20-minute discussion, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Liotta will discuss how to better understand shoulder pain and options for managing and treating pain successfully.”
Dr. Liotta has served patients in the Roaring Fork Valley since 1996. Specializing in reconstruction of the shoulder, he appreciates the complexity and challenges of the rotator cuff. His practice is “on the cutting edge of shoulder orthopedics, using minimally invasive treatment options to restore patients to their former activity levels,” the release states.
To register, visit vvh.org/vvu/.