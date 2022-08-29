Ben’s Friends announces launch of Aspen chapter
Ben’s Friends, a national support group for people in the hospitality industry struggling with addiction, will hold its first Aspen meeting today at Hooch starting at 10 a.m.
Meetings will be held at the same time and location every Monday thereafter. The new Aspen chapter will be led by Miller Ford, a longtime member of the local food-and-beverage industry, according to a news release.
Ben’s Friends was founded in 2016 by South Carolina-based restaurateurs Steve Palmer and Mickey Bakst in honor of Ben Murray, a chef and colleague who took his own life after struggling with alcoholism. The organization exists to offer hope, fellowship and a path forward for those struggling with substance abuse and addiction in an industry that has one of the highest rates of substance abuse in the country, the release says.
Ben’s Friends has chapters in 22 cities nationwide. After taking its meetings virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has begun to host in-person meetings in all locations. National Zoom meetings are still hosted daily, as well as weekly women- and men-only meetings.
Hooch is located at 301 E. Hopkins Ave. For more information on the organization and meeting details, visit bensfriendshope.com.
Labor unions offer support for Frisch
Adam Frisch, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House District 3 seat in Colorado, has won support from key labor unions in the state, a campaign news release states.
Frisch — who faces U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, in the Nov. 8 general election — has been endorsed by the Colorado AFL-CIO and the Communications Workers of America’s state chapter, the release says. Frisch is a former Aspen city councilman and a businessman.
Frisch issued the following prepared statement: “I’m honored to receive endorsements from key Colorado labor unions including the Colorado AFL-CIO and the Communications Workers of America that represent the hardworking Coloradans that keep our state moving. Workers are the backbone of our communities, from building and maintaining vital infrastructure to working in our hospitals. When elected, I’ll focus on creating good paying jobs in our state and be a champion for working families.”
The Colorado AFL-CIO is made up of over 130,000 union members across 180 affiliate unions, the release says. Also in the state, 14 CWA local unions represent hospital workers, custodial workers, ski patrol, telecommunications workers, flight attendants and more, the release adds.