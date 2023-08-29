Explore Booksellers will host the director of the nonprofit group Daring Girls for a discussion on girls’ education in the African country of Tanzania.
The event is at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and is free and open to the public. Explore is located at 221 E. Main St. in Aspen.
In Tanzania, only 39% of girls are fortunate enough to attend secondary school and less than 3% continue on to tertiary education. In the Morogoro region of Tanzania, secondary school completion rates are even lower, with only 0.2% of girls completing lower secondary, according to an announcement promoting the event.
Denver-based Daring Girls partners locally in Africa to ensure that girls have the knowledge, tools, mentorship and support to confidently design their own futures. On Wednesday, Executive Director Jessica Love will discuss the results of a UNESCO mentoring program “on girls’ agency and the effect of agency on girls’ academic retention and achievement,” the announcement says. The program results also will “shine a light” on the practices and program components that contribute to girls’ agency.
For more information, email jessica@daringgirls.org.
Community Cabaret’s two shows set Sept. 6
Continuing with Theatre Aspen's 40th anniversary celebration, The Community Cabaret will be held with shows at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.
The one-night event will shine a spotlight on a cast of past Theatre Aspen performers from the Roaring Fork Valley. Familiar names include Franz Alderfer, Gary Daniel, Meredith Daniel, Nina Gabianelli, Jeff James-Schlepp, David Ledingham, Sally Maxwell, Sonya Meyer, Mike Monroney, Bob Moore, Jeannie Walla and Peggy Wilkie.
The cabaret's theme revolves around songs from shows that Theatre Aspen aspires to bring to life in the next 40 years. Directed by Tony Award-nominee Beth Malone and complemented by the musical direction of David Dyer, the evening promises to be “a musical journey into the future,” an announcement says.
Tickets are $40. An anniversary celebration with cake and a special toast will be held during the intermission between the two performances. For information or tickets, visit TheatreAspen.org or call the box office directly at 970-300-4474.
Two days of Schubert at River Valley Ranch
The Garden Music Series will return to Carbondale on Sept. 9-10 with what has been billed as a Schubert Mini Fest.
Each show in the series originates from curator and violinist MinTze Wu. The upcoming performances will be held at the Thompson Barn in River Valley Ranch from 2-6 p.m.
“This European-inspired event connects music and nature while showcasing the diversity of artistic styles and cultural backgrounds of our place and time,” a news release states. “Indulge in two sets of chamber music with a 75-minute picnic intermission to enjoy the idyllic backdrop of Mt. Sopris. PYOP — pack your own picnic.”
The storyline for the two September shows follows the life and work of Viennese composer Franz Schubert. “His music is not heroic, triumphant or tragic. It’s about connection among friends and finding beauty in the ordinary things,” Wu said in the release. Flanked by seven musicians (both local and visiting), narrators and characters will supplement the story and chamber music.
The ticketing structure allows for folks to pick and choose days and times that work best for them, with full- and half-day options. Tickets are available at carbondalearts.com.