Beginning next Monday, the city of Aspen will charge a fee for use of its electric vehicle charging stations.
Users of the DCFC fast-charging stations will be subjected, starting Aug. 8, to a 45-cent-per-kilowatt-hour use charge, a news release says. The stations are located near Aspen City Hall and across from the Rubey Park Transit Center.
Cities across the country, including Aspen, are introducing demand charges to offset the operational costs and increased electricity usage involved with EV charging. According to projections made by the city, there is an expected 25% year-over-year EV growth rate in the tri-county region; the costs associated with charging these EVs will increase.
“The update to the City of Aspen charging policy requires EV drivers to pay for a resource that they have previously received for free,” the release states.
Currently, there are two DCFC fast-charging stations in Aspen and six level 2 charging stations. The city will begin charging for the use of level 2 stations in January 2023. The rate has yet to be determined.
For more information about stations, charging rates, EV programs and rebates, visit aspen.gov/919/Electric-Vehicles.
Stargazers to meet on Aspen Mountain
The sixth annual Stars Above Aspen astronomy night will be held atop Aspen Mountain on Thursday from 6-10:30 p.m.
A $15 ticket will provide a ride on the Silver Queen Gondola, access to the STARLAB planetarium tent as well as guided telescope stations, sharing of legends and facts of the constellations and sunset yoga with Aspen Shakti. Yoga will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The event is hosted annually by Aspen Skiing Co. and the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies.
“We are so excited to partner again with SkiCo on this community astronomy event at nearly 12,000 feet above sea level atop Aspen Mountain,” ACES CEO Chris Lane said in a statement. “This experience offers the opportunity to explore the universe with astronomy experts and enthusiasts, expanding the listener’s horizon of knowledge. We are thrilled to host this special event.”
The Sundeck restaurant will be open during the event for dinner and drinks. The host entities are advising attendees to “be prepared for evening high mountain temperatures.” In other words, come prepared with multiple layers of clothing and bring a blanket for stargazing.
The event is open to gazers of all ages. Kids ages 3 and under can attend for free. The Silver Queen Gondola will open at 5:45 p.m. and the last ride to the top will be available at 9:30 p.m.
Aspen-Snowmass season passes are not accepted for this special event. Tickets can be purchased online at aspensnowmass.com/while-you-are-here/events/stars-above-aspen or at any ticket office.