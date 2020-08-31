A small fire on Mount Sopris that started Saturday night from lightning was attacked yesterday by air and ground crews, according to David Boyd, a spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire, which was contained to one or two trees, was burning on the south side of Sopris and visible from the midvalley.
“Four or five firefighters are now mopping it up,” Boyd said late Sunday afternoon. Between the morning round with the helicopter and the foot crew, “we believe we pretty much caught it,” he said.
“It didn’t take off. It was something we wanted to take care of,” Boyd said, adding, “Something like this isn’t unusual when we have thunderstorms.”
Grizzly Creek update
The interstate through Glenwood Canyon was closed for over an hour on Sunday but the culprit this time wasn’t the Grizzly Creek Fire.
Instead, it was a traffic accident that shuttered I-70 from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero, according to a CDOT spokesperson. The highway reopened around 3 p.m. after an initial 1:45 p.m. shutdown.
The Grizzly Creek Fire, which started Aug. 10 and whose cause is under investigation, covered 32,464 acres as of Sunday. The fire was 73% contained and was utilizing 657 total personnel. It was responsible for the longest closure of this section of the interstate in its history. It was closed from Aug. 10-24.
Motorists driving through the canyon are advised to anticipate delays for firefighting operations, utility work or because of debris flow due to rain.
A cold front and isolated showers and strong winds are forecast through Monday.
“Despite the chance for local precipitation, fuels are expected to dry by Monday, which could be a critical fire day with low relative humidities and winds gusting to 37 mph,” according to the InciWeb command system report on the Grizzly Creek Fire. Find it at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6942/
The report also states, “Crews are now working some of the roughest and most inaccessible portions of the fire” and that work on a fire line connecting the Grizzly Creek rim to the No Name Creek rim will be challenging.
“These two drainages comprise some of the most dangerous terrain on this fire and continue to present a challenge to firefighters and fire managers,” according to the report.
Last week, the Alaska Incident Management Team assumed the reins of the Grizzly Creek Fire from the Type 1 Great Basin National Incident Management Team.
Aspen Daily News Staff