Pitkin County emergency dispatchers have identified the man who died last Thursday after crashing his bike in the Snowmass Bike Park as Michael Kersting, 58, of Wilmington, North Carolina.
“The accident was witnessed and it appears the rider crashed upon landing after the jump,” Aspen Skiing Co. Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle said in a statement.
The Pitkin County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of death as blunt-force trauma to the head and chest — the manner of death is accidental.
Snowmass Bike Patrol was contacted about the accident on the first jump below the Elk Camp work road, on the Lower French Press Trail, last Thursday. Witnesses called 911, and when patrollers arrived on scene, they immediately initiated advanced life-saving procedures.
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue also responded. The man was pronounced dead at 12:42 p.m. by the coroner.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the man’s family and friends,” Hanle said in his statement.
Snowmass Village Police Chief Brian Olson confirmed that “we helped out” with the call, but given the cause of death was an accident, no police report was filed in connection with the incident.
Mind Springs names new nursing director
Mind Springs Health, a provider of mental health and addiction treatment services in Western Colorado, has announced the promotion of Jessica Schmalz to director of nursing at West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction.
Schmalz began her nursing career at St. Mary’s Medical Center, after graduating with a bachelor of science in nursing from Colorado Christian University. In 2016, she joined West Springs Hospital, where she worked as a registered nurse/charge nurse while continuing her studies, earning her master’s in nursing with an emphasis in psychiatric mental health from the University of South Alabama.
Since 2021, Schmalz has been providing psychiatric care to patients at West Springs Hospital in her role as a psychiatric nurse practitioner, a news release says.