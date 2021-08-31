English in Action summer benefit features two immigration experts
English In Action’s Summer Benefit on Sept. 7 will feature author Francisco Cantú reflecting on his time in the U.S. Border Patrol, in conversation with Ali Noorani of the National Immigration Forum.
The event will take place at the Aspen Art Museum from 5:30-7:30 p.m. At a time when many immigrants are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, “the event highlights the invaluable contributions of immigrants nationwide and the importance of building stronger communities through cross-cultural exchange and understanding,” a news release says.
English In Action is an El Jebel-based nonprofit working to empower immigrant adults in the Roaring Fork Valley. They match adults who want to improve their English with volunteer tutors one-on-one and in small groups.
Since the emergence of the global pandemic, English In Action’s work has helped to ensure that its participants have access to health information and financial resources, according to the release. “Now, more than ever, the relationships between their students and tutors play an essential role for our community,” the release states.
Donations from the Summer Benefit go directly to supporting volunteer tutors and adult students as they navigate virtual and in-person language learning and continue to find new ways to actively engage in our community.
“We are excited to welcome our guest speakers Francisco Cantú and Ali Noorani and learn from their expertise and perspective, particularly in this moment in America,” said Lara Beaulieu, executive director of English In Action. “Francisco Cantú’s book — ‘The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border’— portrays the ways in which our current dysfunctional border policy degrades and dehumanizes us all.”
Noorani and Cantú’s focus on people, culture and shared values gives us hope that we can find common ground,” she continued.
The event will celebrate English In Action’s mission of fostering cross-cultural connections. Guests also will hear from students, staff and tutors who will share how the program has changed their lives.
Noorani is president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum, a nonpartisan advocacy organization working with faith, law enforcement and business leaders to promote the value of immigrants and immigration. He grew up in California as the son of Pakistani immigrants and quickly learned how to forge alliances among people of wide-ranging backgrounds, the release adds.
For more information, visit englishinaction.org or call 970-963-9200.