Glenwood city council to continue land annexation decision because of I-70 closure
In light of the recent closure of Interstate 70 impacting both the public and staff, Glenwood Springs City Council announced Tuesday that it will continue the item considering the annexation of the undeveloped pastureland behind the Glenwood Springs Mall to the next regular meeting, on Aug. 19.
“The meeting is being continued to ensure the public has an opportunity to comment and staff is available to answer questions,” a city of Glenwood press release explains. “Continuing the item means that the city council will formally vote to reschedule the conversation to the meeting on Aug. 19.”
In a July 29 special meeting, so many people came to present their opinions about R2 Partners’ proposed development in West Glenwood — to build 332 residential units consisting of 279 apartments, 40 townhomes and 13 live-work studios on a 15.8 acre property — that seating overflowed from the city council chambers to the municipal courtroom.
Individuals who did not give testimony at the July 29 special city council meeting will be able to provide comments in-person or virtually, the release continues. The remote participation link for Thursday will be posted on the meeting agenda, available at www.cogs.us/agenda.
“City council can only consider the information presented as part of the hearing. If you have sent a message to city council and did not copy city staff, please forward a copy of your comments to Trent Hyatt at trent.hyatt@cogs.us.”
Town of Basalt honors Art Base board of director JD Black via proclamation
Art Base board of director John Black was formally honored by the town of Basalt last week by formal proclamation.
“The Art Base anchors Basalt’s identity as a town committed to arts and culture, and as its chair, JD Black, who was instrumental in bringing its permanent home and showcase exhibition space to fruition on Midland Avenue,” Town Councilor Bill Infante said in a statement.
The acknowledgement was a timely one, according to an Art Base press release, as this year marks the Art Base’s 25th anniversary.
“During this anniversary year, our community art center realized the long-awaited dream of having a permanent home in the heart of historic Basalt,” Art Base Executive Director Skye Skinner said. “We couldn’t have done it without JD’s generosity of vision and expertise.”
Basalt Mayor Bill Kane echoed the sentiment.
“John is an accomplished general contractor who generously gave his time and skills to make his town a better place to live. He reflects the best of Basalt and his service is yet another reminder about what a great little town this is,” he said in a statement.