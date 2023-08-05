Marble seeks money for jailhouse project
The town of Marble has already raised $18,000 to cover the first phase of the project to preserve the historic jailhouse, but needs more help to finish the job.
According to Marble Mayor pro-tem Emma Bielski, the 122-year-old historic jailhouse needs a new foundation. It needs to be constructed before the next snow season or the building may not last through the winter, a news release says.
Bielski has started a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising the money for the project’s next phase. Visit it at https://gf.me/v/c/n86p/historic-marble-jailhouse-preservation-project.
"The funds raised will be used to temporarily move the structure while the foundation is excavated,” she said in the release. “The surrounding land will be graded at an angle to draw water away from the structure and a french drain will also be installed to prevent water damage to the original materials used to construct the jail in 1901.”
Dolinsek Gardens to be Aspen’s newest park
The city of Aspen is set to inaugurate its newest park, Dolinsek Gardens, during a ceremony on Sept. 14 from 4-6 p.m.
The public park is at 619 S. Monarch St. on a .75-acre parcel of land donated by the late John and Josephine Dolinsek, who are siblings. The conception of Dolinsek Gardens was fueled by a desire to honor their generosity, a city news release says.
“They dedicated their family’s property at the base of Aspen Mountain to the city, stipulating its development as a public park with no commercial usage. The city of Aspen is committed to honoring that vision,” the release states.
To Michael Tunte, construction manager for the city of Aspen, the park is more than a green space. “It's a living tribute to the Dolinsek family's contribution to our city. By preserving existing trees and incorporating family elements, we aim to honor their legacy and create a space that allows the public to truly appreciate what can be achieved when land is used thoughtfully,” he said in the release.
The park will connect with Lift One and Willoughby Parks, resulting in 1.5 acres of uninterrupted parkland cascading down from the slopes of Aspen Mountain. The park's design prioritizes the existing landscape with native perennials, an Aspen grove and conifer trees. Dolinsek Gardens will remain a "contemplative space," free from intrusive structures such as picnic shelters or playgrounds.
The Sept. 14 event is open to the public.
Saving the planet, one jacket at a time
A new certificate program at Colorado Mountain College’s Aspen campus — outdoor soft goods manufacturing — is launching this fall.
It’s designed for students interested in technical apparel design, upcycling and promoting sustainability in the clothing industry. The program aims to give new life to used garments, helping to make the clothing industry a more sustainable business, according to a CMC news release.
Steve Skadron, dean of CMC-Aspen and CMC-Carbondale, said the 16-credit, six-class certificate program focuses on putting garments back into the supply chain instead of the landfill.
“Outdoor brands are building new retail channels that focus on selling upcycled clothing because it’s good for the environment and good for the bottom line,” Skadron said the release. “Our program gives students a new path to excel in Colorado’s outdoor recreation economy and nurtures a small-scale sewn goods industry in our mountain communities.”
The program’s courses include entrepreneurial operations, garment sewing and design, global action-sport business and introduction to sustainability. And for students who want to go further in the outdoor industry, the college offers pathways to certificates and degrees in ski area operations, ski and snowboard business and action sports, the release says.
Maureen Stepp, CMC assistant dean of instruction for Glenwood Springs, Spring Valley, Carbondale and Aspen, helped build the certificate. She said students will learn both big-picture ideas about the global action sports business as well as concrete lessons in the development of new clothing, from initial designs and sewing to recycling and repair of secondhand goods.
Stepp added that the CMC program aligns with the rising trend of “reshoring,” which involves bringing the production of soft goods back to the United States.
CDHE data breach
could impact locals
The Colorado Department of Higher Education announced the discovery of a cybersecurity breach in June that could have exposed the data of locals.
Between June 11-19, a ransomware incident allowed “certain data” to be copied from CDHE systems. In July, an investigation revealed that some impacted records include names, social security numbers, student identification numbers and other education records.
In a news release, the CDHE said that a review of records impacted is still ongoing, but may have exposed information from individuals that:
—Attended a public institution of higher education in Colorado between 2007-2020.
—Attended a Colorado public high school between 2004-2020.
—Individuals with a Colorado K-12 public school educator license between 2010-2014.
—Participated in the Dependent Tuition Assistance Program from 2009-2013.
—Participated in the Colorado Department of Education’s Adult Education Initiatives programs between 2013-2017.
—Obtained a General Educational Development (GED) diploma between 2007-2011.
The CDHE said that it is reviewing its policies and procedures and implementing additional cybersecurity safeguards.
The release states that the CDHE will be notifying potentially impacted individuals by mail or email for those they have contact information on record for. It is providing impacted individuals with “complimentary access” to credit monitoring and identity theft protection services via Experian for two years.
It recommends reviewing account statements and free credit reports for suspicious activity and errors.
Steps to enroll on Experian and additional information are available at cdhe.colorado.gov. The CDHE has established a hotline for public inquiries and questions about the incident at 833-301-1346, available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.