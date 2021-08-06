Aspen community picnic ready to serve 750 people
Aspen City Council’s annual community picnic — which provides free, locally sourced food for the first 750 people to attend — will take place on Aug. 19 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Red Brick Center for the Arts lawn at 110 E. Hallam Street.
This year, the event will also feature a Children’s Fair, sponsored by Kids First, which will offer resources for families, health screenings and safety information. There will be plenty of free entertainment for the kids, too, including Kidtoons, face paintings, art tables, lawn games and more.
“The idea of the picnic is for council to gather locals together for a celebration of summer and for council members to show their appreciation for the community-at-large,” a city of Aspen announcement explained, adding, “The city is encouraging all community members to walk, bike, carpool or take RFTA to the picnic and avoid personal vehicle trips. Leashed dogs are welcome.”
Series of volunteer projects continues Aug. 10 to reroute section of Hunter Creek Trail
Local nonprofit organizations Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association began assisting Pitkin County Open Space & Trails and the U.S. Forest Service on Aug. 3 in a significant trail-rebuilding effort in the Hunter Creek Valley.
Those efforts will resume Aug. 10 and 17, with a goal of completing the reroute of the Lower Plunge Trail. The area is home to some of Aspen's most popular hiking and mountain biking trails, but the alignment of the Lower Plunge Trail through a seasonally wet meadow has resulted in trail degradation. This series of volunteer projects will close an existing section of the trail and create new routes connecting to Hunter Creek Trail North- East Lower Plunge and West Lower Plunge.
Unique to this project, an archaeologist will join volunteers on site in case any culturally significant material is found. Due to the accessibility and popularity of the Hunter Creek trails network, RFOV will additionally host a two hour "Introduction to Trail Building" seminar on Aug. 10, intended for participants of all ages. The afternoon educational opportunity, taught from 2-4 p.m., will overview trail-building tools, techniques and ecological understandings.
Online registration is required for both the educational presentation and the trail rebuilds, www.rfov.org/calendar.