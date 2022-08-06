Injured hiker evacuated from Snowmass Lake
A 66-year-old hiker was evacuated from the Snowmass Lake area by a Care Flight helicopter Friday morning after he suffered a “lower body injury” and was unable to walk, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office was notified of a “hiker in distress” near the backcountry camping area at Snowmass Lake at 6:18 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The hiker was injured “while climbing near Snowmass Mountain,” the release says. Another hiker notified authorities using an In Reach device.
Mountain Rescue Aspen was notified and the rescue group quickly activated a Care Flight helicopter. The helicopter was used to drop two medics along with two members of MRA into the Snowmass Lake area. MRA also sent in a ground team.
The injured hiker was located at about 9:05 p.m. on Thursday and was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Friday.
“In total, 28 personnel from MRA, Care Flight, Forest Service and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office contributed to the safe and successful completion of the mission,” the news release said.
Volunteers needed for Independence Pass work
The Independence Pass Foundation is looking for volunteers for two projects on the iconic pass this month.
The first project is painting the exterior of the bathrooms at the summit of Independence Pass on Wednesday (Aug. 10). Volunteers will meet at the winter gate parking area at 8:30 a.m. and carpool to the top. The U.S. Forest Service will supply the paint and equipment. The foundation will supply “breakfast goodies.”
Volunteer can sign up by emailing director@independencepass.org.
The other project is a collaboration between IPF, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and the Forest Service. Volunteers are needed for heavy work on the Linkins Lake Trail located off the upper leg of the Lost Man Loop. The work will be undertaken from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Sign up at rfov.org/calendar/linkins-lake-2022.