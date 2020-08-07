Progress made on 111 Fire
Crews have been able to stop the forward progression of the 111 Fire that erupted on Wednesday on I-70 near mile marker 111 and caused the temporary closure of the interstate, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
The vegetation fire, believed to be human caused, was about 9 acres in size as of Thursday night. Multiple agencies responded initially, though the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit. An air attack was made possible from crews currently working on the Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction.
According to the BLM, there are no structures currently threatened.
Colorado Department of Transportation will have the right-hand westbound lane closed temporarily while firefighting efforts continue. “Travelers should expect slight delays and drive with caution,” according to the statement.
UCR Incident Commander Ryan Hughes stated, “We saw great coordination between local, state and federal agencies which made for a quick and efficient attack. That coordination and shared resources allowed us to be able to stop this fire from potentially becoming a large incident.”
The response included 65 personnel, one Type 3 helicopter, a trio of hand crews and several engines that are securing the fire’s perimeter and extinguishing hotspots. Fire updates may be found at garfieldcounty.net emergency management feed.
North Star work on fens starts soon
Work is expected to begin soon “to restore an old-growth wetland at North Star Nature Preserve,” according to a press release Thursday from Pitkin County Open Space & Trails.
The county has contracted with Diggin’ It Riverworks in order to plug a drain that is contributing to the wetland’s drying.
“Ditches were created decades ago, when North Star was under private ownership, in an attempt to dry up the spot for agricultural purposes. Though the drain was not entirely successful, it did alter this area of ecological importance. The wetland’s restoration will improve wildlife habitat and its ability to store groundwater,” the release noted.
North Star Nature Preserve, located southeast of Aspen along the Roaring Fork River, was a ranch before its acquisition as open space. The 14-acre wetland, or fen, known as North Star Nature Preserve is at least 6,000 years old, though it could be much older.
“Rare in Colorado and the Rockies, fens are groundwater-fed wetlands that develop over thousands of years as layers of peat accumulate. The North Star fen, in the northwest corner of the property, is at the heart of the lake that forms in years when North Star floods,” the release continued.
To complete the restoration project, it will be necessary to plug a portion of the main ditch that connects the fen to the Roaring Fork River.
“Two smaller ditches will be plugged with straw bales and wattles (cylinders of straw) to slow the outflow of surface water from the area,” the release continued.
The work is scheduled to avoid foraging and nesting seasons in the preserve as well as wildlife mitigation, mating and calving.
The release went on to note how “construction activities will be excluded from the fen itself, while work in the two smaller ditches will be done entirely by hand.”
Local topsoil and native seed mixes will be used in the revegetation. Open Space and Trails is looking to a community planting of the wetlands next spring to complete the project.
“The cooperation and support of nearby private landowners has helped this restoration become a reality,” the county’s release concluded.
Deadline nears for Basalt Bucks program
The last day to use the Basalt Bucks $20 vouchers is Wednesday, Aug. 19, the town of Basalt reminds. Approved unanimously by town council during late spring, the program provides a voucher to every household in Basalt to help businesses recover from COVID-related closures.
Vouchers may be redeemed at more than three dozen shops and restaurants in downtown Basalt and Willits. A full list of participating businesses may be seen at Basalt.net. They may not be used for gift cards or lottery tickets or at large retail food stores, liquor stores or dispensaries. Replacement vouchers are available by calling 970-927-4701.
“Our town’s Basalt Bucks program is meant to help our local businesses and to allow our community to come together this summer,” said Mayor Bill Kane. “If you haven’t already used your voucher, please be sure to visit one of our restaurants to dine in or carryout, or stop by a local retailer to shop or pick up at curbside.”
The last day of that Basalt Bucks may be redeemed coincides with the final Wednesday Night Live, which features buskers roaming through both business pods providing free entertainment to shoppers and diners.