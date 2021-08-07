Polis authorizes disaster declaration in response to Glenwood Canyon slides
Gov. Jared Polis has issued a disaster declaration in response to the devastating damage from mudslides that have forced the Interstate 70 corridor through Glenwood Canyon to close.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the disaster declaration authorizes the use of the Colorado National Guard for traffic control and debris removal. Additionally, the declaration activates the state’s Emergency Operations Plan and enables state agencies to better coordinate their response while also providing additional funds to respond to the damage and repairs needed in areas affected by burn scar flooding and slides.
The state’s Emergency Operations Center has formally initiated with a team in place, and the Colorado Department of Transportation has formed an Incident Command team to manage roadway operations for the incident — a model that was successfully utilized in major incidents like the 2013 floods.
“The I-70 corridor through Glenwood Canyon is critical to Colorado’s economy and necessary for Coloradans to swiftly move around the state,” Polis said in a prepared statement. “Glenwood Canyon plays a major part in the daily lives of communities across the Western Slope as well as in moving our supply chain across the state, supporting our outdoor recreation industry and so much more.
“This disaster declaration will help to deploy more resources to clear the canyon and ensure Colorado prepares for future disasters that may impact this critical juncture on I-70,” Polis added.
Between June 26 and July 28, the CDOT closed I-70 through Glenwood Canyon 12 times due to flash-flood warnings. During this same period, at least five flood events caused mudslides and debris flows to cover the roadway, which prolonged I-70 closures while CDOT crews cleared the road, the release states.
On July 29, two to four inches of rain fell in an hour in Glenwood Canyon, which led to even more intense debris flows that blocked the roadway, and a major overnight rainfall from July 31 to Aug. 1 caused still more mud and debris to block the roadway.
“I-70 has been closed indefinitely ever since,” the governor’s executive order reads.
The Polis Administration is assessing the damage and preparing to request a federal disaster declaration from President Biden, the release adds.