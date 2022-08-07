Former resident Fallin receives international award
Pat Fallin, a former member of the Aspen City Council, has been honored with the highest award given by Sister Cities International.
Fallin, who lived in Aspen from 1970 to 2011, was an active participant in the formation of the Aspen Sister Cities Committee and later became involved with the National Organization of Sister Cities. She was honored with the Ruth Hashimoto Volunteer Service Award last month in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
The service award was instituted by Sisters Cities International in 2007 to recognize an honorary board alumnus who exemplifies a commitment to promoting peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation. The award honors one’s lifetime achievement as a citizen diplomat, according to a news release.
“I am humbled by this honor,” Fallin said, from her Santa Barbara, California, home. “I was actually quite surprised when I got the call because I have seen my efforts as simply building friendship bridges with other cultures, a crucial beginning for international diplomacy.”
Fallin’s work with Sister Cities started locally in the Aspen program, which promotes relationships between mountain communities in education, medicine, sports and best practices. In the mid-1990s, Fallin became involved with the National Organization of Sister Cities, based in Washington, D.C.
She served on the national board of directors, culminating in the position of vice president. When Fallin left Aspen, she became a member of the Santa Barbara Sister Cities Association. She revitalized the state coordinator program for the Los Angeles and Central Coast region and she has been a longstanding member of the Sister Cities International membership committee, finance committee, fund development committee and numerous task forces.
For more information on Aspen’s program, visit aspensistercities.com. Information about then international program can be found at sistercities.org.
Aspen resident wins men’s 50-mile mountain bike race
John Gaston, of Aspen, took first place in the men’s 50-mile solo race during Saturday’s Audi Snowmass 50 Mountain Bike event, crossing the finish line at 4 hours, 36 minutes and 28 seconds.
Second place went to Simi Hamilton of Basalt, finishing in 4 hours, 49 minutes and 30 seconds, while third place went to another Aspenite, George Beck, with a time of 4 hours, 56 minutes and 23 seconds.
They are among the many racers who competed in the fourth-annual event, which started at 7 a.m. at Fanny Hill. Bikers rode in one of three divisions: the 50-mile solo race, the 25-mile solo race and the 50-mile team of two race, in which each team member completes a single lap in relay style.
First place in the women’s 50-mile solo race went to Crystal Anthony, of Bentonville, Arkansas. She finished the race with a time of 5:45:36. Close behind in second place, finishing in 5:49:05 was Snowmass resident Caroline Troy. Rounding out the women’s podium was Nicole Tittensor from Axtell, Utah, with a time of 6:23:18.
Among all the race categories, the top three finishers in each gender were awarded medals. Prize money was awarded to the top three finishers in each gender for the 50-mile solo race.
For more information, visit aspensnowmass.com/visit/events/audi-power-of-four-mountain-bike.