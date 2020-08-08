Aspen School District getting closer to reopening plan
At the direction of the Aspen School District Board of Education Monday, the administration has assembled a 23-person task force to more directly and inclusively draft recommendations for the upcoming school year.
Thus far, middle-school and high-school students should expect to return to virtual classrooms Aug. 26, the originally slated start of school and should expect a more rigorous, synchronous schedule than the crisis-driven transition to online platforms in the spring when Gov. Polis ordered schools to close.
“Students will receive materials, meet their teachers and classmates as well as learn about our online systems,” a Friday district press release reads. “Instruction will begin in earnest Aug. 31. Students who cannot attend during their scheduled class period will have an asynchronous option to watch the recorded lessons in order to stay on track.”
The greater challenge remains with the elementary school, as the goal remains to bring kindergarteners through fourth-graders back to some level of in-person learning.
“This is a priority for us, but there are many considerations, including how many students can safely attend in an aging infrastructure and how to use space effectively in all of the buildings,” the release continues. “Because this is a complex issue with many moving parts, the start for these students will be delayed, hopefully with a firm start of Sept. 8.”
The task force will present its draft to the school board for review Friday head of its regular Aug. 17 meeting, at which point a vote will be taken as to whether or not to approve the plan.
Crater Lake incident required Mountain Rescue Aspen
At about 5 p.m. Friday, the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from the U.S. Forest Service reporting an adult female with an injured ankle having difficulty walking about a mile west of Crater Lake.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office immediately notified Mountain Rescue Aspen. MRA activated a full, 13-member team who responded to the Crater Lake Trail. They made contact with the woman on the trail between Crater Lake and Maroon Lake at 6:25 p.m. She was placed in a device that allowed her to be carried down the trail, where Aspen Ambulance was waiting. By 7:35 p.m., the patient was examined at the Maroon Bells parking lot by paramedics and transported to the hospital by her husband.