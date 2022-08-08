Institute appoints Axelrod vice president of finance
The Aspen Institute recently announced the appointment of Andrew Axelrod as its new executive vice president for finance and enterprise business development.
Axelrod, who will start at the institute this fall, has served in leadership roles for 11 years at the United Nations Foundation and is currently the organization’s chief operating officer. In this role, he is responsible for all of UNF’s business functions, including financial planning and management, organizational strategy development and execution, people and culture, facilities, and technology and digital services.
“Andrew is an outstanding finance professional, organizational leader and strategist with a demonstrated track record of fiscal leadership and management for a nonprofit of our size and scope,” Aspen Institute President and CEO Dan Porterfield said in a news release.
In his role with the institute, Axelrod will lead all aspects of the organization’s financial management and reporting, Porterfield added.
Axelrod will “bring a business sensibility to new revenue opportunities, help us strengthen our fiscal sustainability and promote effective collaboration on finances across the institute and with our board of trustees. All of this work is critical to our mission and is in service of our purpose to promote a more free, just and equitable world,” Porterfield said.
At the United Nations Foundation, Axelrod was responsible for the development of the organization’s 2030 financial sustainability strategy, its first foundationwide business planning and performance management systems and in its multiyear digital transformation strategy and implementation.
The release says that in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, he led UNF teams and systems in mobilizing more than $200 million for the Solidarity Response Fund to support the World Health Organization in its pandemic relief efforts.
Axelrod graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in commerce and holds a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.
Hiker with broken ankle rescued from Ute Trail
At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call for help from the Ute Trail. It was reported that a 46-year-old male had a broken ankle approximately five minutes above the Ute Rock on the Ute Trail. It was reported that the subject would be unable to walk, according to a PCSO press release.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen deployed multiple teams into the field. Members of Pitkin County Open Space and Trails and Pitkin County Community Response also deployed to the scene,” the press release notes. “Responders were able to make contact with the injured hiker at 2:52 p.m. The patient was packaged and extracted from the field and evaluated for further care.”
Everyone, including all MRA members, were safely out of the field by 5:50 p.m., the release continues.
All told, 17 members from MRA, PCSO and Pitkin County Open Space participated in the successful completion of the incident.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry users to exercise caution in their travels, as accidents can happen at any time,” the release emphasizes.
City of Aspen fills new position of core manager
The city of Aspen has announced the hire of Emmy Garrigus as the lodging and commercial core program manager, a new position.
Garrigus will administer the city’s new short-term rental program, as well as serve as a liaison for businesses in the commercial core by supporting policies, procedures and programs that facilitate Aspen’s economic vitality and healthy visitor economy, a city news release says.
“This position was created in response to the feedback we received from our community about [STR] activity in Aspen, as well as from businesses about navigating commercial policies and regulations,” City Manager Sara Ott said in a prepared statement. “I’m confident that Emmy’s previous experience with the city and the community, alongside her strong work ethic, will support the continued success of Aspen’s commercial sectors.”
Garrigus is well-versed in community development and public outreach, according to the release.
In the spring of 2020, she was selected as a consumer and employee health protection specialist with the city to support the Aspen business community as it faced challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During her tenure, Garrigus listened to concerns and provided education around public health order requirements,” the release explains. When that program ended, Garrigus seamlessly transitioned into the building department as a permit coordinator and plans examiner, supporting permit intake, review and response.
“During the height of the pandemic, the businesses, in particular, were lacking a human connection with the city,” Garrigus said in the release. “It’s important in a community like ours to maintain personal relationships, especially when so much now is based on digital interactions. I’m looking forward to getting back out into the community, engaging with people in person, and being helpful.”
In her new role, Garrigus will continue to be part of the community development department and will report directly to its director.