Motor home burns up in former Safeway lot
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department was called to a smoke check on Monday afternoon near the old Safeway location on the 2000 block of Grand Avenue.
Upon arrival after 4 p.m., firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a motor home, a fire department news release says.
“There was some fire extension in nearby brush and grass. It was confirmed that there were no occupants and firefighting operations were immediately initiated. The fire was quickly knocked down. Extinguishing efforts transitioned into mop-up efforts. The fire was called ‘out’ in less than 45 minutes,” the release states.
The owner of the motor home sustained minor injuries and denied treatment. Unfortunately, the occupant’s dog was unable to be rescued and succumbed to smoke and didn’t survive, according to the release.
A fire engine, one ambulance, two command vehicles, nine firefighters and a fire marshal responded. The Glenwood Springs Police Department and Glenwood Electric also were called to assist. The scene of the incident was turned over to the Garfield County Fire Investigation Team.
“With the dry conditions we are currently facing, a quick response was paramount to keeping the fire contained to the area of origin and preventing further spread to the brush and nearby homes,” incident commander Jesse Hood said in the release.
The cause of this fire is unknown and under investigation.
Aspen Institute to host free events this week
The Aspen Institute will host two free events this week through separate lecture series.
Today at 6 p.m. at Paepcke Auditorium, bestselling author Douglas Brinkley will discuss “Silent Spring Revolution: The Environment from JFK to Joe Biden.” Registration is required for admission to the event, which is part of the Hurst Lecture Series.
Brinkley will be in conversation with Denali Barron, senior educator at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies. A news release says they will discuss “the rise of environmental activism during the Long Sixties (1960-1973) and the key figures that sparked an environmental revolution. What can we learn from these activists in our own crusade against climate change and resource exhaustion? Can we find hope in their stories?”
Then, on Thursday at 6 p.m., as part of the McCloskey Speaker Series, James Bullock, dean of the School of Physical Sciences at the University of California-Irvine, will discuss the James Webb Telescope. Registration is required.
“Built over a 20-year period at a cost of $10 billion, the Webb Telescope provides humanity with a remarkable glimpse into what the universe looked like more than 13 billion years ago,” the institute’s release states. “The Webb Telescope is designed to look deeper into space to see the earliest stars and galaxies that formed and to look deep into nearby dust clouds to study the formation of stars and planets. By revealing insights into the origin of our universe, the telescope serves as a fascinating "time machine" that allows us to piece together our history.”
That event is presented in collaboration with the Aspen Chapel. Bullock recently served as chair of the James Webb Telescope Users Committee and is considered one of the foremost experts on the operations of the telescope.
For more information or to register, visit aspeninstitute.org/community.
Night closures planned for Midland Avenue
Basalt’s Midland Avenue, at the intersection with Midland Spur to Alpine Bank, will be closed to all through-traffic next week for two 13-hour periods during nighttime only.
Closures will occur from Aug. 16 starting at 6 p.m. in the evening through Aug. 17 at 7 a.m., and again from Aug. 17 starting at 6 p.m. in the evening through Aug. 18 at 7 a.m. Access to downtown Midland Avenue will be via Cottonwood Drive to Riverside Drive or Homestead Drive during the overnight closure, a town news release says.
Local access only will be available to Midland Spur residents. During the day on Thursday, access to Midland Avenue will be open.
“The night closures are meant to expedite the installation of a new waterline across a heavily traveled intersection. Completing the work during two uninterrupted 13-hour timeframes avoids up to six days of daytime work and associated traffic delays,” the release adds.
To receive project updates, including weekly construction news, and to learn more about the project, visit letstalk.basalt.net.