A wildfire in a field off of County Road 100 in Missouri Heights was confined to less than 2 acres Monday afternoon by crews from Carbondale Fire Department and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue.
The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. and thick, black smoke was visible throughout the midvalley. Initial responders found flames in pinon and juniper brush. They quickly acted to prevent the fire from spreading to the west.
“This fire had huge potential to spread and was moving rapidly into a tight stand of pinon and juniper,” said Carbondale Fire Chief Rob Goodwin. The crews from Carbondale and Roaring Fork Fire did an outstanding job in keeping this fire from becoming much worse.”
Crews were staying overnight to patrol and make sure it didn’t rekindle, said Jenny Cutright, public information officer for the district.
“The fire is believed to have started next to County Road 100, either by chains from a trailer, a stray cigarette butt, or something of that nature. It is believed to be a human caused start,” the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District said in a news release.
The fire was roughly 2 1/2 miles up County Road 100 from Highway 82. Pictures supplied by firefighters and posted on the fire district’s Facebook page showed brush, grass and fence posts charred by the fire.
No structures were burned and no one was injured. Cutright said no evacuations were ordered.
Rains have been spotty in the Roaring Fork Valley in recent weeks, with some areas getting hammered and some staying dry. The rain has favored higher elevations.
In alleged assault Sunday morning, weapon turned out to be BB gun
As the Aspen Police Department continues its investigation into an alleged assault that resulted in one person being transferred to Aspen Valley Hospital with injuries, at least one point of clarification has emerged: Despite multiple reports that the man who was arrested early Sunday morning in connection with the incident had a gun, it turned out that it was in fact a BB gun.
“It’s now a BB gun, but if you’re looking at it, you can’t tell,” Aspen Police Detective Ritchie Zah said Monday. “People were scared because it looked like the real thing; it was not until we secured the weapon that we realized it was a BB gun. There are rules and regulations that require them to be identifiable, but not everyone follows that — it’s hard.”
Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch received numerous 911 calls Sunday morning and reported them to APD at about 1:44 a.m., Zah said. The investigation is ongoing as details continue getting sorted regarding what occurred on the 300 block of East Hopkins Avenue.
APD detectives received little respite — after being called to that alleged assault, which became a multi-hour response, they received reports of a death early Monday morning. The incident report for that case, as of Monday evening, was not complete (editor’s note: this story will be updated as details emerge).
“It’s just been nonstop,” Zah said.