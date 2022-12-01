Andrew Knapp selected as Pitkin County engineer
Andrew Knapp, who previously served as resident engineer for the Colorado Department of Transportation in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys, started his role as county engineer for Pitkin County on Monday.
He replaces GR Fielding, who served as Pitkin County engineer for nearly 16 years. Fielding is now the engineering and construction director for Pitkin County.
A county news release says Knapp will play an integral role in projects such as a capital replacement plan for county roads; a possible pedestrian crossing at Highway 82 at Buttermilk Mountain and improvements to the Brush Creek Park and Ride.
The county engineer, a position required by the state, also regularly fields calls from the public. Along with the road and bridge department, the engineer maintains the structural and functional needs of county infrastructure including roads, bridges and drainage structures, the release states.
Knapp, who worked his way up from engineer in training at CDOT to resident engineer, said he’s excited to bring his experience and partnerships to his role at the county.
“A lot of what I did at CDOT applies to the county engineer position. At the county, I will be doing roadway construction projects and working with stakeholders, like the municipalities in the county. I’m looking forward to delivering great infrastructure to the community,” Knapp said in a statement.
His experience includes designing highway construction projects, managing CDOT’s construction program in the region, and leading the engineering response and repairs to crises like 2020’s Grizzly Creek Fire and resulting debris flows in Glenwood Canyon.
“His background, experience and demeanor are a good fit for the county. The experience he brings will help the county respond to emergencies and build a solid program that attends to our infrastructure’s future needs. His leadership will be felt not only in the organization but in the community, as well,” Public Works Director Brian Pettet said in the release.
Knapp earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder. He lives with his wife and dog in Glenwood Springs.
Tree removals set for Plaza Park, Launchpad
Carbondale’s town arborist has suggested the removal of select trees at the newly acquired 4th Plaza Park and one tree adjacent to The Launchpad in downtown.
The removal is scheduled for Dec. 8-9, and will be carried out by Aspen Tree, a town news release says.
“There are three larger Siberian Elm trees that over the years have been growing aggressively along the shed foundation, and two medium-sized Siberian Elms along the sidewalk on the west side of the park,” the release states. “All these trees grew up as sprouts in undesirable locations.”
For any comments or more information about the specific trees being removed, contact town arborist Carl Meinecke at cmeinecke@carbondaleco.net.
CMC-Aspen ceramics on sale today, Friday
Colorado Mountain College’s Aspen Ceramics Club is having its annual holiday sale today and Friday on the Aspen campus.
The sale will feature ceramic artwork created by local artists, students and faculty of CMC, and provides an opportunity to support local artists and to find gifts for family and friends, according to a news release.
The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at the CMC-Aspen Campus Gallery, 255 Sage Way, in the Aspen Airport Business Center. The event is free and open to the public, as is a reception from 4-8 p.m. today.